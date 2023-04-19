YS Earth Day event set

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs Community Habitat and Earth Day Celebration will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the John Bryan Community Center (location of the Farmers’ Market).

Stop by for wildlife and pollinator habitat-themed crafts and activities; native plant sales; Milkweed for Monarchs raffle; community booths, the Great Ohio Climate Science Roadshow; the Mills Lawn School Wildlife Habitat Project; electric car rides with Drive Electric Dayton, and more.

Bring your own water bottle to refill during the event. Food and snacks will be served with support from Mr. Mac’s Discount Grocery Outlet.

For more information, visit www.yso.com