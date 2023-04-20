Testifying to the Resurrection

“With great power the apostles continued to testify to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. And God’s grace was so powerfully at work in them all that there were no needy persons among them.” (Acts 4:33-34)

The first thing mentioned here is always the first thing for Christians. It is as though we work backward from the Resurrection to all that Jesus is. The Resurrection is all that Jesus came for. It is the accomplishment of His life, and death on the Cross, dying for our sins. Without the Resurrection there is only a dead Jesus. He would still be buried somewhere and there would be no hope of Eternal Life with our God. As the disciples shared this Resurrection message boldly by the power of the Holy Spirit, God’s grace worked in their lives this new order of helping one another.

When we testify about Jesus, we sometimes forget how simple it is. All we are called to do is tell people that Jesus has risen from the dead. He is Alive! That is our message. We aren’t called to tell people how their life will change and be much better if they confess Jesus. It may or may not. We aren’t called to promise anything in this life except that a confessing person now has the door open to life after this one. If a person doesn’t care about anything beyond this life, okay. They can reject Jesus. Not a very smart decision but possible. Still, we share that Jesus is Alive and anyone who confesses Him can be Alive with God for Eternity also. And that will transform their life here and know to be more in line with God’s will.

Heavenly Father, help us broadcast the Resurrection of Jesus. It is the greatest event of human history. It opened up living possibilities beyond this life. Help us share this truth so everyone may know this offer You have for them. And by Your Spirit soften hearts to confess Your Son, Jesus, receiving Him.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.