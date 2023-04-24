Evans perfect game; Ferguson, McPherson face off — Sports Digest: April 24, 2023

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville freshman Joscelyn Evans pitched a five-inning perfect game against Belmont on Wednesday.

In the 26-0 win on the road, Evans struck out 14 of the 15 batters she faced. Mackenzie Ankeney got the lone work in the field when she recorded a groundout from shortstop as the final out of the fourth inning.

Evans threw 44 strikes in her 59 pitches. She only went into one full count to lead off the fourth after falling behind the hitter 3-1, getting two called strikes to keep the perfect game intact.

Adeline Spracklen, Adyson Rodgers, Chloe Miller and Brenna Atkins combined at the plate went 18-for-18 with 15 RBI, 17 runs and three walks. Rodgers also hit for the cycle with two home runs.

BRIEFS

Softball duo square off

Xenia visited Beavercreek in softball on Thursday, marking a matchup between the preseason top pitcher and hitter in Greene County as selected by Greene County News.

Xenia’s Tori McPherson stared down from the plate Beavercreek’s Haley Ferguson during three plate appearances between the two. Ferguson got a pop up in foul territory in the first at-bat before McPherson got two hits afterward. A single in the third was followed up by a triple in the sixth inning as she went on to score the only run for the Bucs in a 9-1 win for the Beavers.

Ferguson struck out 11 in the complete game effort.

XACC hosting golf outing

Jasper Hills Golf Course will host the 2023 Spring Golf Outing for the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be held on May 17. It will use a shotgun start format or four-player teams starting at 9 a.m. Practice areas will be free to all pre-registered players, and raffles and other contests will be held.

Cost for an individual player is $85 and teams will be $340. Registration deadline is May 5. For more information, see the XACC website at www.xacc.com .

RESULTS

FRIDAY

Baseball

Bellbrook 10, Franklin 2

Luke Benetis had a stellar day both on the mound and at the plate.

A 4-for-4 day with 5 RBI swinging the bat was complimented by a six-inning, six strikeout performance on the mound.

Softball

Greeneview 19, Greenon 3

Emma Hassid hit two triples and Mya Simpson and Sadie Trisel both had one in the big win.

Greeneview is in the hunt for first within the OHC South with a 7-3 record.

Legacy Christian 27, Trotwood 11

The Knights had 14 hits, walked 15 times and stole 11 bases in three innings as all players in the starting lineup scored at least twice.

Mya Jones got six strikeouts in the circle and Concetta Augustine produced two.

Saturday

Baseball

Valley View 8, Carroll 0

Evan Kneer prevented a second consecutive no-hitter with his double as the Patriots lost on the road.

Carroll is 2-10 overall.

Greeneview 10, Cedarville 4 (8 innings)

The Indians tied the game with a three-run sixth, but the Rams touched up the Indians for six in the eighth to pull away in extra innings.

Greeneview is in first in the OHC South at 7-2 while Cedarville falls to 0-8.

Tippecanoe 12, Fairborn 3

Cayden Bailey had two RBI with a triple for the Skyhawks.

Fairborn is now 4-8 in the MVL Valley.

Franklin Monroe 11, Yellow Springs 1

Caleb Derrikckson had the only hit for the Bulldogs with his triple and was driven home by Jake Ortiz-Thornton’s 14th RBI of the season.

Yellow Springs drops to 4-9 overall.

Boys Lacrosse

Xenia 6, Lima Senior 1

The Bucs swept the season series with a home win.

After being tied at one following the first period, five goals in the second and third pushed Xenia ahead with Kaleb Martin, Brandon Osborne and Trent Smith scoring.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

TUESDAY

Baseball

Madison Plains at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Butler at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Southeastern at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Trotwood, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Stebbins, 5 p.m.

Emmanuel Christian at Yellow Springs, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

McNicholas at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Bellbrook at Brookville, 5 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Madison Plains at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Butler at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Southeastern at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Ponitz CTC, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Stebbins, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Miamisburg at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Bellbrook at Centerville, 4 p.m.

Carroll at Valley View, 4:15 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Trotwood, 4:30 p.m.

Milton Union at Yellow Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek, Carroll, Legacy Christian at Beavercreek PR, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Wayne at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Chaminade Julienne at Carroll, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Beavercreek vs. Miamisburg, 5 p.m. (at Wright State)

Bellbrook at Brookville, 5 p.m.

Fenwick at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Sidney at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Bellbrook at Chaminade Julienne, 7 p.m.

Beavercreek at Springboro, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Carroll at McNicholas, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Beavercreek at Miamisburg, 5 p.m.

Fenwick at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at National Trail, 5 p.m.

Bradford at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Sidney at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Belmont, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Beavercreek at Tippecanoe, 4 p.m.

Bellbrook at Miami Valley, 4 p.m.

Greenon at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Yellow Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at West Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Cedarville, Greeneview, Xenia at Greeneview Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Carroll at Northmont, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball

Alter at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Emmanuel Christian, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Edgewood at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Bellbrook at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Softball

Bellbrook at Chaminade Julienne, 5 p.m.

Carroll at Alter, 5 p.m.

Tecumseh at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Washington Court House, 11 a.m.

Xenia at Springboro, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Beavercreek at Northmont, 4 p.m.

Franklin at Bellbrook, 4 p.m.

Badin at Carroll, 4:15 p.m.

Dixie at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Greenon at Fairborn, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Waynesville, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek, Carroll, Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at Wayne Invite, 3:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Little Miami Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Northmont at Beavercreek, 6:30 p.m.

Spring sports schedules/results needed

Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected] Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know.