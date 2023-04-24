Two lawsuits filed against CSU

WILBERFORCE — Two women have filed lawsuits against Central State University in the Ohio Court of Claims, alleging wrongful demotion from top administrative positions.

Lena Fields-Arnold, formerly executive director of public relations, and Ieesha Ramsey, formerly the executive director of the Undergraduate Student Success Center, say they were victims of a pattern of discrimination from President Dr. Jack Thomas, leading to their being demoted, demeaned, and denigrated. They are among five women who are part of a group who requested an internal investigation in August of 2022.

In Fields-Arnold’s lawsuit, she claims that when she was promoted to executive director, the job should have started at $100,000 but was only offered $90,000 by Thomas. The lawsuit also alleges that Thomas asked how much money Fields-Arnold’s husband made. She also alleges that Thomas continually criticized her verbally, leading to her seeking medical attention and Family and Medical Leave. Upon returning from leave, Fields-Arnold was demoted with a $30,000 salary reduction, according to the lawsuit.

In Ramsey’s lawsuit, she claims that during a meeting with human resources director Pamela Bowman, and Dr. F. Erik Brooks, VP of academic affairs and Ramsey’s former boss, she was given a signed letter by Bowman referencing discussions about her job performance. Ramsey was then told she was being reclassified to the role of scholarship coordinator with a reduced salary of $62,500, an 18 percent decrease. Ramsey alleges that she had never been informed of any issues with job performance and claims that Brooks was “intimidated by (Ramsey’s) knowledge and skill set and the fact that she was a female.”

Both are seeking reinstatement to their former positions plus back pay and benefits in excess of $100,000 and compensatory damages in excess of $100,000.

“Rude, belittling, and bullying are not typical words associated with leadership,” said David Duwel, attorney for the five women. “At best, these words point out serious character flaws in someone who does not care how he interacts with others. On a more extreme end, they point to someone who can potentially cause irreparable harm to others, as he has done to my clients.”

Thomas was previously investigated by the law firm of Taft, Stettinius, and Hollister after allegations of discrimination, wrongful termination or demotion, harassment and intimidation, pay inequities, and other things aimed at women, primarily African American women. According to the summary report released by the university, Thomas was found to be rude, belittling, and bullying, but investigators selected by the Ohio Attorney General and whose fees were paid by the university, did not believe his behaviors rose to the level of harassment, discrimination, or creating and sustaining a hostile work environment.

The university had no comment, according to Debbie Alberico, interim director for public relations.

Duwel said his law firm plans to file three more lawsuits on behalf of the other women.

