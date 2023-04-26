‘Creek LAX improves to 12-0 after scoring 18 in win

BEAVERCREEK — With one of the biggest wins in program history fresh in their thoughts, Beavercreek’s girls lacrosse team needed a quick jolt of energy midway through the first half of Wednesday’s game against Oakwood.

What they produced was a powerful spark which kick started the offense and allowed them to breeze to another win.

Beavercreek continued scoring into the final seconds of the game and remained unblemished on the season with a 18-5 victory at home.

Monday’s game against Springboro was an exciting moment for the team in earning their first ever win against them and taking control of the GWOC title race. Not to mention staying undefeated, which improved to 12-0 on Wednesday.

Beavercreek never felt in danger of taking its first loss of the season against Oakwood, but their opponent played up to the competition early. Oakwood kept the score close despite giving up three goals in the opening five minutes.

A six-minute drought for Beavercreek followed as the offense stalled, getting off few shots on net and eventually leading to a quick attack by Oakwood that saw them pull back within one near the midway point of the first half.

“I was just thinking we were a little flat,” head coach Michele Sorensen said. “Sometimes I think they do better when they play a higher intensity team, but not every team you’re gonna play will be like that so you have to be able to play with them.”

A timeout she called after the Oakwood goal seemingly got the team focused and began an offensive onslaught.

Beavercreek went back up two on Riley Ryan’s first goal of the game with 11:49 left until halftime. Over the next 6:27 of game time, six more balls found the net. Three more came from Ryan, and they all went unanswered as the Beavers built a commanding 10-2 halftime lead.

“We just had that big win against Springboro, but we also have to beat this team,” Sorensen said. “… I tell these girls all the time, it matters which team shows up that wants it more.”

Addison Roy netter her sixth goal of the game in the closing seconds to put a cap on Beavercreek’s seventh win by double digits this season.

Ryan had five goals and Ava Myers netted three, all coming in the second half. Katrina Bottomley was solid in net as she only allowed one goal over the final 20 minutes.

As the first half ended, Oakwood had a prolonged possession in front of the Beavercreek net to try and gain some momentum into the break. Bottomley deflected one shot attempt and her defense helped hold off the attack.

Check out Friday’s paper edition for more on the Beavercreek girl’s lacrosse team.

Beavercreek has a 10-2 lead after one, never trailing and scoring seven unanswered in just under eight minutes. pic.twitter.com/aJjS25RApz — Steven Wright (@Steven_Wright_) April 26, 2023

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Looking for open space, Beavercreek freshman Breonna Mosby (29) is confronted by several Oakwood defenders in front of the net. Beavercreek senior Riley Ryan (34) uses an opening to get a shot on net. Scooping up a loose ball and using her speed to get down the sideline is Beavercreek senior Ava Myers (24).