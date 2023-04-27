Gifted to be a blessing

“For from time to time those who owned land or houses sold them, brought the money from the sales and put it at the apostles’ feet, and it was distributed to anyone who had need. Joseph, a Levite from Cyprus, whom the apostles called Barnabas (which means ‘son of encouragement’), sold a field he owned and brought the money and put it at the apostle’s feet.” (Acts 4:34b-37)

Here again is another reference to the charity of the new Christian band. In their time there was a large gap between the rich and the poor. The richer Christians (like Joseph) had something to offer the poorer Christians when there was a need. It is doubtful that they gave up everything but gave generously to help their brothers and sisters in the Lord. What they gave from their wealth was received with thanksgiving and distributed by the apostles. The givers and receivers were thankful.

“From time to time” we get requests from Christian organizations for help. It is usually financial help, and we like the early followers of Jesus distribute from our riches to those in need. We pray for wisdom in our giving because there are so many ministries that we could support. We give because we are blessed with more than we need and there are Christians around the world struggling to survive. We are blessed to be a blessing. This is not a burden because Jesus and the Holy Spirit have given us a generous heart.

Heavenly Father, may we be blessed to be a blessing. May You use the economy of our life to be a blessing to others. To be a true giver we must receive that as a gift from You. So, gift us Lord.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.