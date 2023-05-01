Three local softball teams get top-5 seeds

XENIA — Several Greene County softball teams have been producing quality results in the regular season and will be looking to continue making additional noise in the postseason now that the OHSAA Southwest District tournament brackets have been created.

Six local schools received single digit rankings in their respective tournaments, highlighted by Beavercreek, Bellbrook and Cedarville all getting top-five seeds.

Beavercreek is slotted into a first round bye as the top Division I seed in the area being ranked No. 5. One of the top contenders in the GWOC, the Beavers may await a potential rematch with No. 12 Xenia if they get past No. 11 Piqua in the opening round.

No. 3 Bellbrook in D-II has many familiar faces on their side of the bracket. Currently in first place in the SWBL East, four league schools occupy the other spots in the battle to reach a district final. The Golden Eagles will host No. 4 Eaton in the sectional final in their second meeting of the season.

Cedarville has been one of the surprise teams of the season and were rewarded with a No. 4-seed for their play in D-IV. The group made up primarily of freshman will host No. 7 New Miami in round one after having swept a doubleheader against them earlier this year.

Fairborn in D-I will look to prove they are better than the No. 7-seed voted with a potential game against GWOC leader No. 2 Miamisburg as a district semifinal match up.

No. 7 Greeneview is looking at the possibility of two homes to start its tournament run as it hosts No. 17 Greenon and get No. 9 Tri-Village with a win.

Beavercreek, Greeneview and Legacy Christian all could get opportunities to knock off some of the state’s best teams in the early stages as well. The trio all have teams ranked in this week’s Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association top-10 polls in their respective divisions slotted prior to the district finals.

Here’s when all local schools will begin sectional tournament play along with the locations they will play at, as well as their next potential game dates and opponents.

All games begin at 5 p.m. unless noted

Division I

No. 7 Fairborn (13-4) has a bye before hosting the winner between No. 8 Troy (16-4) and No. 16 Springfield (3-15), May 10. — Winner faces either No. 2 Miamisburg (15-3), No. 13 Sidney (7-11) or No. 14 Middletown (6-14) in the district semifinals on May 15.

No. 12 Xenia (6-13) at No. 11 Piqua (8-12), May 8. The winner between the two teams travels to face No. 5 Beavercreek (12-7), which has a bye, on May 10. — Winner faces either No. 1 Lebanon (19-3), No. 17 West Carrollton (3-17), or No. 18 Stebbins (0-19) in the district semifinals on May 15.

Division II

No. 3 Bellbrook (9-5) hosts No. 4 Eaton (8-7) on May 11. — Winner faces either No. 2 Franklin (15-7), No. 7 Valley View (5-11) or No. 8 Oakwood (4-12) in the district semifinals on May 16.

No. 6 Carroll (9-8) at No. 3 Tippecanoe (12-7) on May 11. — Winner faces either No. 2 Benjamin Logan (12-4), No. 5 Bellefontaine (9-12) or No. 8 Northwestern (6-11) in the district semifinals on May 16.

Division III

No. 7 Greeneview (10-7) hosts No. 17 Greenon (3-10) on May 8 — Winner faces No. 9 Tri-Village (12-8) in the sectional finals on May 10.

Division IV

No. 4 Cedarville (8-12) hosts No. 7 New Miami (4-10) on May 9. — Winner travels to No. 1 Southeastern (10-4) in the sectional finals on May 11.

No. 17 Yellow Springs (4-7) at No. 6 Tri-County North (10-8) on May 9. — Winner hosts No. 19 Botkins (1-11) in the sectional finals on May 11.

No. 21 Legacy Christian (4-6) has a bye before travelling to the winner between No. 1 Covington (20-3) and No. 20 Troy Christian (1-14) in the sectional finals on May 11. — Winner plays either Botkins, Tri-County North or Yellow Springs on May 16.

