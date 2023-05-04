Knemeyers get top seed at tennis sectional

XENIA — Yellow Springs seniors Ethan and Jason Knemeyer earned the No. 1-seed at the Troy Division II Boys Tennis Sectional.

It is the second consecutive year the Knemeyers will be the top-seeded doubles team in the sectional.

The duo were district qualifiers in 2022 and made the quarterfinals, ending up one win short of qualifying to state.

They have an opening round bye and await the winner of a match between teams representing Northwestern and Bellefontaine and need two wins to get back to districts.

Also entering are teammates Luka Sage-Frabotta and Tallis Onfroy-Curley. They face a team from Urbana in the opening round on the opposite side of the bracket and would need to eventually defeat the No. 2-seed from Milton Union to reach districts.

Amongst Greene County schools, three singles and two doubles teams got top-four seeds in their respective sectional draws.

Michael Page of Beavercreek and Daniel Songer of Bellbrook are No. 3 and 4 in the D-I singles tournament at Centerville. Page has a bye into the round of 32, where Songer will face a player from Springboro.

The D-II Centerville tournament sees Carroll’s Chase Collins as the four-seed. He awaits the winner between players from East Clinton and Valley View.

The other doubles squad is Noah Ehret and Deven Wells of Beavercreek competing in the D-I sectional at Centerville. They are the No. 2-seed and have an opening round bye.

DIVISION I

Singles

Centerville

Michael Page (3, Beavercreek) vs. Behnken (Fairmont) or Stehlik (Lebanon)

Daniel Songer (4, Bellbrook) vs. Fisher (Springboro)

Rishi Mankala (Beavercreek) vs. Simmons (Monroe)

Jonah Grismer (Bellbrook) vs. Edwards (Centerville)

Zac Jones (Beavercreek) vs. Jacob Grismer (Bellbrook)

Troy

Tristan Gulley (Fairborn) vs. Vonderheide (Tippecanoe) or Liu (Northmont)

Blake Landon (Fairborn) vs. Graham (Butler)

Nathan Smith (Fairborn) vs. Albezreh (Butler)

Doubles

Centerville

Noah Ehret/Deven Wells (2, Beavercreek) vs. Merritt/Li (Monroe) or Pellitier/Ibarra Alavez (Lebanon)

Logan Vincent/Alexander Dore (Bellbrook) vs. Collier/Hardacre (Miamisburg)

Kasen Watz/Joseph Wright (Beavercreek) vs. Knipper/Taulbee (Franklin)

Ian Fairchild/Jordan Koskosky (Xenia) vs. Pursell/Mysona (Lebanon)

Nikhil Mall/Alexander Howell (Bellbrook) vs. Kingston/Elking (Miamisburg)

Troy

Jacob Kurtz/Hayden Picarello (Fairborn) vs. Odumodu/Rogers (Trotwood) or Rossman/Foster (Piqua)

Uyen Nguyen/Jay Smith (Fairborn) vs. Jarvis/Evans (Trotwood)

DIVISION II

Singles

Centerville

Chase Collins (4, Carroll) vs. Brown (East Clinton) or Christian (Valley View)

Luke Black (Legacy Christian) vs. Ashtan Hendricks (Greeneview) or Tucker (Carlisle)

Nate Hess (LCA) vs. Thomas (CJ)

Ben Moore (Cedarville) vs. Komanec (Dixie)

Ian Rinehart (Greeneview) vs. Eli Bigham (Cedarville) or Keenan (Dayton Christian)

Thomas Snyder (Carroll) vs. Wendling (CJ)

Logan Smith (Cedarville) vs. Stephen Berent (Carroll) or Frank (CJ)

Braxon Magulac (Greeneview) vs. Frantz (Carlisle)

Josh Drye (LCA) vs. Raisch (Dayton Christian)

Troy

Liam McClean (Yellow Springs) vs. Naill (Shawnee)

Henry Smith-Heson (YS) vs. Wildman (Northwestern)

Aiden Scavone (YS) vs. Bronner (Brookville)

Doubles

Centerville

John Arthur/Justin Matthew (Legacy Christian) vs. Hagen/Perez (Wilmington)

Isac Litke/Logan Kibble (Greeneview) vs. Miller/Huffman (Dixie)

Kai Hary/Tony Nguyen (Carroll) vs. Reynolds/Norvell (Dayton Christian)

Reece Ferguson/James Brooks (Cedarville) vs. Hofstetter/Weathersppon (CJ)

Brian Guo/Joshua Franklin (Carroll) vs. Jorka/Laycock (Valley View)

Rylan Hurst/Braden Ratliff (Greeneview) vs. Pety/Keenan (Dayton Christian)

Hunter Peterson/Ben Arnold (Cedarville) vs. Carson/Fisher (Stivers)

Moira Ackenhausen/Austin Alverez (LCA) vs. Roy/Gupta (Miami Valley)

Troy

Ethan Knemeyer/Jason Knemeyer (1, Yellow Springs) vs. Macy/Schuerman (Northwestern) or Abrego/Harris (Bellefontaine)

Tallis Onfroy-Curley/ Luka Sage-Frabotta (YS) vs. Cobb/Astacaan (Urbana)

