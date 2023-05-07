State lacrosse tournament brackets released — Sports Digest: May 7, 2023

XENIA — Bellbrook boys and Beavercreek girls lacrosse both received high seeds in the upcoming state tournament.

The Lady Beavers, undefeated as of the time of the draw, got the fifth-seed in Region 3 and will place No. 19 Newark at home on May 15. Their potential Division I regional quarterfinal matchups against Dublin Jerome or Hilliard Darby are opponents the team will face on Monday and Thursday this week to wrap up the regular season.

The Golden Eagles get a home game against No. 14 Cincinnati Madeira on May 15 in Region 8 in the boys draw for D-II. They would play again at home in the quarterfinal round with a win.

Beavercreek boys got the 10th spot in D-I and will travel to Worthington Kilbourne on May 18.

Carroll is the No. 11-seed in D-II and will go to sixth-seed Chaminade Julienne on May 15.

Xenia was placed as the No. 16-seed and head to No. 4 Columbus St. Charlest on May 16.

In the girls tournament, Carroll got the eighth-seed and will travel to Columbus Bishop Hartley on May 17.

Bellbrook is also in Region 7 and is the 11th ranked team playing at No. 10 Big Walnut on May 17.

BRIEFS

Five make SWBL Tennis All-League

Bellbrook’s Daniel Songer was named as a first-team All-SWBL performer after the league tournament.

Jacob and Jonah Grismer both made the second team in singles, while the team of Nikhil Mall and Alexander Howell were honorable mention in doubles.

Bellbrook MS girls win SWBL

The Bellbrook girls junior high track and field team on the league meet held at Oakwood with 178.5 points, nearly doubling the next closest contender.

The 4×800 and 4×100 relay teams, as well as Jennifer Hildebrand in the 100-meter dash, Georgia Beeghly in the 400-meter dash, Ashelyn Barrios in the long jump, and Raegan Arndt in the pole vault were all victorious during the meet.

The boys side came in second place. Nathan Fisher won the 1600 meter run and Jackson Caswell in the high jump were champions.

RESULTS

FRIDAY

Baseball

Bellbrook 5, Waynesville 1

Luke Benetis two-RBI game helped the Golden Eagles clinch the SWBL East Division.

Bennett LaPalm struck out 12 in his six-inning start.

Greeneview 12, Madison Plains 2

Ben Myers homered and Jarrod Mays hit his second triple of the season as the Rams clinched the OHC South.

Every Greeneview batter which came to the plate had a hit in the game.

Boys Tennis

Yellow Springs 3, Miami Valley 2

The league win gave the Bulldogs a share of the Metro Buckeye Conference title, the school’s first since 1994.

Yellow Springs’ doubles team of Ethan and Jason Knemeyer starts sectional play on Tuesday as the tournament’s top seed.

Softball

Waynesville 7, Bellbrook 1

Mac Walts drove in the only run for Bellbrook as her batting average dropped to .528.

Sydney Burchfield and Syomne Costner both hit a double in the loss.

Yellow Springs 13, Legacy Christian 3

Violet Babb went 4-for-4 with three doubles and four RBI for the Bulldogs.

She enters tournament play as the league leader in home runs and RBI and ranks second in batting average.

SATURDAY

Baseball

Beavercreek 8, Carroll 0

A shutout at Day Air Ball Park for the Beavers saw neither side belt out an extra base hit, but six stolen bases for Beavercreek keep the offense moving.

Owen Roether had two RBI and Shaun Morse scored three runs in the win.

Cedarville 6, Catholic Central 5

A walk-off win in the eighth inning saw Brayden Criswell draw the bases loaded free pass one batter after nearly stealing home.

Jacob Winter had eight strikeouts in five innings and Tyler Cross punched out five over two frames.

Xenia 12, Fairborn 1

The Bucs finished the sweep of their Greene County rivals with help from a three-hit game by Jackson Tate and two more from Ethan Wells, Evan Harbison and Cayden Smith.

Nate Fellie only allowed one unearned run in his start and Stevie Kleman finished off the final two innings.

Mechanicsburg 4, Legacy Christian 2

David Cancino helped the Knights stay close to one of the state’s top teams in D-IV with three innings of three-hit pitching.

LCA had the tying run in scoring position in the sixth, but a strikeout ended the threat.

Boys Lacrosse

Johnstown 8, Xenia 3

The Bucs weren’t able to pick up the win in its final road game of the regular season.

Xenia’s home schedule concludes on Thursday.

Softball

Triad 8, Cedarville 6

Aydson Rodgers hit a pair of doubles and Adeline Spracklen had two hits, but the offense sputtered in the middle innings and couldn’t come back late.

Rodgers enters tournament play the OHC leader in home runs and RBI and ranks second in batting average.

Fairborn 19, Xenia 0, Fairborn 6, Arcanum 0

Taylor Shepherd went 6-for-7 with a home run and four RBI across the doubleheader sweep in a tournament at Covington.

Kaelyn Offill got the shutout of Xenia in five innings and Hailey Webb did the same in game two as they combined to allow only four hits.

Arcanum 12, Xenia 2

Xenia got an early lead from Megan Bradley’s single in the first and an error in the second, but Arcanum got the walk-off win in the fifth.

Bradley also got her first action in the circle this season.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

TUESDAY

TOURNAMENT

Softball

No. 4 Cedarville vs. No. 7 New Miami, 5 p.m.

No. 17 Yellow Springs at No. 6 Tri County North, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Xenia at D-I sectionals, 8 a.m. (at Centerville)

Yellow Springs at D-II sectionals, 8:45 a.m. (at Troy)

REGULAR SEASON

Baseball

Beavercreek at Shawnee, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Clinton Massie, 5 p.m.

Emmanuel Christian at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Tecumseh, 5 p.m.

Franklin Monroe at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Chaminade Julienne, 5 p.m.

Trotwood at Yellow Springs, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Centerville at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Softball

Northmont at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

Carroll at GCL Championships, 4:30 p.m.

Cedarville, Greeneview at OHC Championships, 4:30 p.m.

Xenia at Troy Meet, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

TOURNAMENT

Softball

No. 7 Fairborn vs. No. 8 Troy/No. 16 Springfield, 5 p.m. (Sect Final)

No. 7 Greeneview vs. No. 9 Tri-Village (if necc.), 5 p.m. (Sect Final)

No. 5 Beavercreek vs. No. 11 Piqua/No. 12 Xenia, 5 p.m. (Sect Final)

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Xenia at D-I sectionals, 8 a.m. (at Centerville)

Carroll, Cedarville, Greeneview, Legacy Christian at D-II sectionals, 8 a.m. (at Centerville)

Fairborn at D-I sectionals, 8:45 a.m. (at Troy)

Boys Volleyball

No. 1 Beavercreek vs. No. 17 Northmont 6 p.m.

No. 3 Carroll vs. No. 11 Dayton Christian, 6 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Baseball

Trotwood at Carroll, 10 a.m.

Xenia at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Blanchester, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Kenton Ridge, 5:15 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Centerville, 7 p.m.

Carroll at Bellbrook, 8 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Chaminade Julienne at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek at GWOC Championships, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

TOURNAMENT

Softball

No. 3 Bellbrook vs. No. 4 Eaton, 5 p.m. (Sect Final)

No. 6 Carroll at No. 3 Tippecanoe, 5 p.m. (Sect Final)

No. 4 Cedarville at No. 1 Southeastern (if necc.), 5 p.m. (Sect Final)

No. 21 Legacy Christian at No. 1 Covington/No. 20 Troy Christian, 5 p.m. (Sect Final)

No. 17 Yellow Springs vs. No. 19 Botkins (if necc.), 5 p.m. (Sect Final)

REGULAR SEASON

Baseball

Beavercreek at Troy, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Valley View, 5 p.m.

Greenon at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Wayne, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Little Miami, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Tri County North, 5 p.m.

Dunbar at Yellow Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Clinton Massie at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Hilliard Darby, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Bishop Fenwick, 7 p.m.

Carroll at Milford, 7:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Bellbrook at SWBL Championships, 4:30 p.m.

Cedarville, Greeneview at OHC Championships, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn, Xenia at MVL Championships, 5 p.m.

Summer sports schedules/results needed

Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected] Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know.

Steven Wright | Greene County news Fairborn junior Taylor Shepherd, one of the Miami Valley League leaders in home runs (6) and RBI (39) this season, had a big weekend for the Skyhawks as the team wrapped up its regular season with a pair of shutout wins. Her squad enters the state tournament as the Valley Division champions and riding a 10-game winning streak overall.