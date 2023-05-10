Top seeds advance in tennis sectionals — Sports Digest: May 10, 2023

CENTERVILLE — The top-four seeds in both Division I and II singles and doubles sectional tournaments on Tuesday won all of their matches to qualify for districts next week.

Two singles players and two doubles teams from Greene County were amongst those who advanced.

D-I singles in Centerville had Michael Page of Beavercreek, the three-seed, and Daniel Songer of Bellbrook, the four-seed, both make the semifinals of the tournament. Page dropped 10 total games in his three matches against three fellow GWOC players, while Songer lost nine total games while also getting past three GWOC players and is the only district qualifier in singles not from that league.

Page will face Elliot Galbraith of Centerville, the two-seed, in one semifinal on Thursday, while Songer gets the top-seed, Rishi Dore of Springboro, in the other match.

The No. 2-seeded team of Noah Ehret and Deven Wells of Beavercreek only needed two wins after getting a first round bye. They won their second round match love-love and defeated Nikhil Mall and Alexander Howell of Bellbrook, 6-1, 6-1 to advance to districts. They will face a freshman team from Springboro in Thursday’s semifinal round.

In Troy at the D-II tournament, the top seed from Yellow Springs, Ethan and Jason Knemeyer, won both of their matches, 6-0, 6-1, to advance to their second straight district appearance. They have the four-seed from Milton Union in the semifinals on Saturday.

Getting to the quarterfinals in D-I singles was Rishi Mankala of Beavercreek, and in D-II doubles Tallis Onfroy-Curley and Luka Sage-Frabotta of Yellow Springs also were one match win away from qualification.

RESULTS

TUESDAY

TOURNAMENT

Softball

Tri County North 14, Yellow Springs 4

Yellow Springs season ended with a 7-8 overall record.

Regular Season

Baseball

Beavercreek 10, Shawnee 0

Avry Aparicio picked a three-hitter in the five-inning run-rule win.

Joey Donahue, Conner Pennington and Parker Shannon all had two RBI for Beavercreek.

Cedarville 11, Emmanuel Christian 1

Mason Johnson had four RBI and hit a double, triple and home run in the run-rule win.

Brayden Criswell struck out 11 in the five inning game.

Tecumseh 11, Fairborn 3

Xavier McDougle had three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings on the mound.

Cayden Osborne hit a double and Cayden Bailey and McDougle had the Skyhawks’ RBI hits.

Franklin Monroe 9, Legacy Christian 7

Another extra inning game for the Knights saw them unable to keep pace this time after allowing FM to tie the game in the sixth.

LCA scored all seven of its runs in the second inning when Adriel Angel, Timoth Chavies and Josh King all had two-RBI hits.

Chaminade Julienne 16, Xenia 6

Adam Newll and Zach Salyers both had two RBI for Xenia, but a seven-run sixth inning ended the contest in favor of CJ.

Jackson Tate joined he aforementioned duo with two hits.

Trotwood 16, Yellow Springs 13

A eight-run second inning for Yellow Springs was matched by Trotwood in the sixth.

Caleb Derrickson and Krishan Miller both had three-hit games and Hazen VanMeter drove in four runs.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek 18, Centerville 2

The Lady Beavers won the school’s first ever GWOC championship in girls lacrosse with the dominant win at home.

Addison Roy scored her 100th career goal and Riley Ryan reached her 300th career point during the match.

Beavercreek wraps up the regular season on the road at Hilliard Darby on Thursday.

Softball

Beavercreek 2, Northmont 1

Kyleigh Bartlett was responsible for driving in both Beavercreek runs to close out the regular season win a road win.

Haley Ferguson had 11 strikeouts in the circle and moved into the league lead in ERA, wins and strikeouts.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

THURSDAY

TOURNAMENT

Softball

No. 3 Bellbrook vs. No. 4 Eaton, 5 p.m. (Sect Final)

No. 6 Carroll at No. 3 Tippecanoe, 5 p.m. (Sect Final)

No. 4 Cedarville at No. 1 Southeastern, 5 p.m. (Sect Final)

No. 21 Legacy Christian at No. 1 Covington, 5 p.m. (Sect Final)

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek, Bellbrook at D-I Sectional Finals, 8 a.m. (at Centerville)

Carroll, Cedarville, Greeneview, Legacy Christian at D-II Sectional Finals (if necc.), 8 a.m. (at Centerville)

REGULAR SEASON

Baseball

Beavercreek at Troy, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Valley View, 5 p.m.

Greenon at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Wayne, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Little Miami, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Tri County North, 5 p.m.

Dunbar at Yellow Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Clinton Massie at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Hilliard Darby, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Bishop Fenwick, 7 p.m.

Carroll at Milford, 7:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Bellbrook at SWBL Championships, 4:30 p.m.

Cedarville, Greeneview at OHC Championships, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn, Xenia at MVL Championships, 5 p.m.

Summer sports schedules/results needed

Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected]. Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know.