Boil advisory issued

XENIA — The City of Xenia has issued a boil advisory after a major water main break early Tuesday morning.

The boil advisory includes the following area: East of Columbus Street and south of Church Street, including East Market Street to East Third Street. While the boil advisory is in place, residents who live within the designated area should use bottled or boiled water for drinking and to prepare and cook food. If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute then allow the water to cool before it is used.

While the boil advisory is in place, do not use water from an appliance that is connected to your water line such as ice or water from your refrigerator.

Families with infants who drink formula should not use water from the tap to prepare bottles.

City of Xenia Public Service crews isolated a water main break in the area of East Second and South Patton streets. Crews have repaired the line and installed new valves. In order to do the necessary repair work crews took the water main offline overnight, which resulted in an interruption of water service for surrounding residents.

Water service is currently being restored.

The City of Xenia will issue an update when the boil advisory is lifted.