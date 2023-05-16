CSU president won’t seek new contract

WILBERFORCE — Central State University President Dr. Jack Thomas will not seek a new contract when it expires, according to a letter he sent to the university community Monday.

Thomas is not stepping down, however, as he will remain president through the end of his term, June 30. Following an educational sabbatical, he said he plans to return to CSU as a tenured professor in a yet-to-be-announced course.

He became the ninth president of CSU on July 1, 2020 in the midst of the COVID pandemic and cited myriad accomplishments since then.

“Despite the difficulties stemming from the pandemic, our university rose to the occasion and remains resilient,” he said in the letter. “Working with my staff, faculty, and others, we implemented much-needed changes to enhance the university’s academic profile, improve our infrastructure, expand our academic offerings, grow our enrollment, boost our findraising efforts, rebrand the university, and increase corporate, community, and government outreach.”

Some of the accomplishments mentioned under the “Reach Higher, Go Further, and Thrive!” campaign include:

— Growing corporate partnerships from 18 to more than 60, resulting in major gifts and pathways to internships and employment for students.

— Establishing Central State Global, boosting overall enrollment from 1,800 students to more than 4,800 students in two years.

— Supporting athletics through the renovation of McPherson Stadium, installing new artificial turf, building a new NCAA-compliant track, and constructing the Jumbotron scoreboard.

— Implementing Project Innovation, a $75 million expansion of the campus which includes seven new buildings through public-private partnerships.

“The board thanks Dr. Thomas for his service to the university and the progress that the university has made during his time as president,” Board of Trustees Chair Mark Hatcher said. “The board will immediately begin plans for a search for Dr. Thomas’ successor.”

Neither Thomas nor Hatcher mentioned recent controversies including complaints by five women who alleged mistreatment, a lawsuit filed by two of them, and an investigation by an outside law firm hired by the university that described Thomas’ leadership style as “rude, belittling, and bullying.”

