XENIA — The Carroll and Cedarville boys 4 x 800 relay teams won regional titles during the first day of competition.

Cedarville was the champion at the Division III regional track and field championships at Troy High School on Wednesday, while Carroll did the same in the D-II meet at Piqua High School on Thursday.

The team of Ben Ormsbee, Isaac Wallis, Drew Koning and Caleb Sultan ran a time of 8:09.95 for Cedarville, finishing more than four seconds in front to add on to the district title won last week.

Seth Tivakaran, Neil Tivakaran, Chris Ruetschle and Logan Arnold finished in 8:15.85 to win for Carroll to also repeat from districts.

Sammy Deep also won the boys long jump with a distance of 22-feet, 10-inches for Carroll.

Also qualifying for state out of the D-III meet was Yellow Springs’ Malcolm Blunt. He finished second in the boys long jump with a distance of 21-feet, 3-inches. Blunt will also have two other opportunities to advance in the 100 and 200 meter race finals on Friday.

At the D-I regional meet at Wayne High School, Beavercreek had three state qualifiers in the seven finals held.

The girls 4 x 800 relay squad of Jamie Confer, Macie Roberts, Alex Magoteaux, Abby Roberts ran to a second place finish with a time of 9:29.20. They are joined by Sahijah Alston’s fourth place finish in the girls shot put at a distance of 36-feet, 11.5-inches, as well as Joseph Hill’s fourth place finish in the boys pole vault after clearing 14-feet, 8-inches.

Bellbrook’s Cary Phillipson also moved on from the boys pole vault after reaching 15 feet on his leap to tie the school record.

During the D-II meet’s first day, Greeneview’s 4 x 800 boys relay team got third as Josiah Knoerr, Archer Holston, Landon Erisman and Noah Sylvester got the team back to state for a second straight year with a time of 8:19.56.

The 4 x 800 girls relay team for Carroll finished fourth as Ruby Gross, Melanie Hoffmann, Anna Thurman and Grace Braun ran a time of 9:48.92.

Miryam Brandon got third in the girls high jump at a distance of 5-feet, 1-inch to win a tiebreaker over teammate Madeline Reuter and advance.

Day two of the D-I and D-III meets begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, while the D-II meet begins its conclusion at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

REGIONAL FINAL QUALIFIERS

Event – Athlete(s) – Qualifying place (seed)

*Advanced to state

D-I

Beavercreek

*4x800G – Jamie Confer. Macie Roberts, Alex Magoteaux, Abby Roberts – 2nd 9:29.20

*Shot Put G – Sahijah Alston – 4th 36’11.5’’

*Pole Vault B – Joseph Hill – 4th 14’8’’

1600m G – Macie Roberts (8th)

1600m B – Nathan Massie – (8th)

400m G – Kayleigh Keyes – 2nd 57.29

400m G – Elinor Shuttleworth – 5th 57.98

400m B – Kaden Ellerbe – 2nd 49.64

400m B – Ben Watson – 6th 50.52

300mH G – Chloe Trimmer – 7th 47.97

300mH B – Liam Gluck – 7th 40.94

800m G – Jamie Confer – (7th)

800m G – Macie Roberts – (8th)

3200m G – Mia Beemsterboer – (11th)

4×400 G – Kayleigh Keyes, Malaiya Lisch, Alex Magoteaux, Elinor Shuttleworth – 1st 3:59.40

4×400 B – Malachi Chapman, Liam Gluck, Kaden Ellerbe, Ben Watson – 1st 3:23.86

Shot Put B – JR Costello (14th)

Discus G – Mackenzie McClurkin (5th)

Discus G – Sahijah Alston (6th)

Bellbrook

*Pole Vault B – Cary Phillipson – 3rd 5’0’’

Long Jump G – Emily Crane (11th)

Pole Vault G – Cate Lensch (5th)

Xenia

1600m G – Sarah Scarborough (15th)

Discus G – Kennedy Lucas (14th)

D-II

Carroll

*4x800G – Ruby Gross, Melanie Hoffmann, Anna Thurman, Grace Braun – 4th 9:48.92

*4x800B – Seth Tivakaran, Neil Tivakaran, Chris Ruetschle, Logan Arnold – 1st 8:15.85

*High Jump G – Miryam Brandon – 3rd 5’1”

*Long Jump B – Sammy Deep – 1st 22’10”

100m G – Rachel Gervais – 7th 12.69

1600m G – Ruby Gross – (6th)

1600m B – Logan Arnold – (1st)

800m G – Ruby Gross – (12th)

800m G – Grace Braun – (10th)

800m B – Seth Tivakaran – (8th)

800m B – Neil Tivakaran – (11th)

3200m G – Anna Thurman – (6th)

3200m B – Hayden Everding – (15th)

4×400 G – Ruby Gross, Melanie Hoffmann, Rachel Gervais, Grace Braun – 7th 4:12.05

4×400 B – Seth Tivakaran, Logan Arnold, Sammy Deep, Zach Van Meter – 5th 3:29.59

Greeneview (boys)

*4×800 – Josiah Knoerr, Archer Holston, Landon Erisman, Noah Sylvester – 3rd 8:19.56

1600m B – Archer Holston – (13th)

1600m B – Noah Sylvester – (6th)

High Jump B – William Reichley – (16th)

800m B – Noah Sylvester – (10th)

3200m B – Archer Holston – (16th)

D-III

Cedarville

*4x800B – Ben Ormsbee, Isaac Wallis, Drew Koning, Caleb Sultan – 1st 8:09.95

Shot Put B – Jacob Leeds – (9th)

Shot Put B – Jackson Howdyshell – (11th)

800m G – Rachel Tarwater – (9th)

800m B – Caleb Sultan – (1st)

800m B – Ben Ormsbee – (13th)

4×400 B – Drew Koning, Dylan Cook, Ben Ormsbee, Caleb Sultan – 4th 3:32.91

Greeneview (girls)

800m G – Caytlon Moore – (11th)

Legacy Christian

100m G – Maddy Merritt – 4th 12.54

1600m B – Ben Rodriguez – (8th)

400m G – Maddy Merritt – 1st 58.54

800m G – Caroline Hamilton – (2nd)

200m G – Maddy Merritt – 2nd 25.97

4×400 G – Caroline Hamilton, Anna Sweeney, Audrey Stanley, Maddy Merritt – 5th 4:14.30

Yellow Springs

*Long Jump – Malcolm Blunt – 2nd 21’3”

100m B – Malcolm Blunt – 8th 11.35

200m B – Malcolm Blunt – 2nd 23.01

