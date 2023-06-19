Photos contributed | Jim Beaver The 36th Miami Valley Junior Golfers Association instructional camp was held at WGC Golf Course from June 12-16 and featured 50 participants. Wright State Men’s Golf Coach Connor Lash (right) works with a camper on the putting green.

XENIA — Fifty junior golfers filled up the annual Miami Valley Junior Golfers Association camp at WGC Golf Course.

The 2022 edition saw 10 girls and 40 boys participate. The young golfers were taught grip, stance and swing along with golf etiquette and rules.

Campers received four hours of instruction each morning during the five-day session from Jim Beaver, a 1971 Xenia High grad and retired Stebbins golf coach who directed his 33rd edition camp. Also assisting was Wright State Men’s Golf Coach Connor Lash, PGA Pro Chris Sloan and Girls’ Pro Alyssa Moe. They headed a staff that included Beavercreek Boys Coach Chris Nartker, Westerville North Girls Coach Betsy Beaver Gegick, Rick Pagniano and Brent Speas of Stebbins golf, longtime junior instructor Jim Beaver, Jr., Carroll Girls Coach Abby Merkle and former Xenia and current Cleveland State University golfer Brynna Mardis.

“We saw a lot of improvement over the four days,” Beaver said. “The campers were good listeners and enjoyed the learning stations as well as playing the course. Twenty-five campers were returners from last June.”

The 50 junior golfers had instruction each day on the range, putting greens and pitching greens. Chipping and Putting Contests were held on Wednesday and Long Drive Contests were held on Thursday. Each golfer played the course all four days. Thursday was also the annual two-hole scramble led by instructors Lash, Pagniano, Mardis and Moe. They posted an eagle, a birdie and 2 pars as the junior campers were the gallery.

Beaver provided special thanks to WGC for hosting the camp, as well as sponsors Montgomery Insurance and Investments, John Higgins, The Don Deardorff Family and The Rich Taylor Family. He also thanked John Grayson, Tim Currier and The Art Sidell Family for donating golf balls and clubs. Volunteers for all four days were Rick Williamson, Ron McColaugh and Mark Houser.

The WGC Junior Golf League is set to start on Wednesday and will run weekly. Registration each week is from 11:30-11:50 a.m. in the pro shop, with tee times beginning at noon.