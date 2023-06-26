File photo Shawnee Park will be packed again this year for the Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival.

XENIA — Xenia Rotary Club’s annual “Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival” is set to take place at Shawnee Park on Friday, July 7.

The fireworks festival will be held alongside the City’s Red, White & Blue Block Party in downtown Xenia, which will run from 3-8 p.m. This year’s block party will feature live music, sand sculptures, more than a dozen food trucks, a cornhole tournament hosted by the Ohio Riders professional cornhole team, toy show, cruise-in, and children’s activities including face painting and games.

The fireworks, produced by American Fireworks, and presented by the Xenia Rotary Club, will begin at 10 p.m. and will showcase nearly 30 minutes of uninterrupted pyrotechnics. Ahead of the fireworks display, visitors to the festival at Shawnee Park will have a variety of activities available to them including more than a dozen food trucks, bouncy houses, and live music from the Richard Lynch Band.

“Thousands of people attend this festival each year to enjoy high quality entertainment, food, and one of the best fireworks show in the region,” said Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman. “This year we have a special surprise for the finale and are excited to show it off. This event is truly one of Xenia’s most beloved traditions.”

Children also won’t want to miss the annual bicycle parade. This year’s parade theme is “Rock N’ Rollin” in which children are asked to decorate their bicycles as their parents’ favorite band or musical icon. The bicycle parade will begin downtown in front of the Greene County Courthouse and will continue to Shawnee Pavilion where bikes will be judged and awarded prizes for best presentation.

This will be the ninth year the City of Xenia has hosted the fireworks show, named in honor of Xenia Rotarian Kevin Sonnycalb.

“Kevin Sonnycalb’s legacy of ‘Service above Self’ to the Xenia community is embodied by his family continuing this legacy through the Xenia Rotary Club as the Memorial Firework’s major sponsor,” said Xenia Rotary President Perk Reichley. “The Rotary club’s activity committee works with our partners at the City of Xenia to keep this beloved tradition alive for all to enjoy.”

For more information about the Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks visit www.facebook.com/SonnycalbFireworks. For more information about the Red, White & Blue Block Party, visit the City of Xenia’s Facebook page.