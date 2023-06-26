XENIA — Local attorney John Finlay and his wife Ann were honored by the Greene County Board of County Commissioners last June 22.

Finlay, a communty leader and volunteer, has served on many boards and organizations. The commissioners presented Finlay with resolution and a replica of the Greene County Courthouse. Many of his old friends and colleagues, such as Judge Adolfo Tornichio, Court of Common Pleas, stopped by the packed auditorium to pay tribute to their old friend.

Finlay’s list of community service is unprecedented: Greene County Park Board, Greene Medical Foundation, Greene County Library Foundation Board, Greene County Port Authority, Xenia Board of Education, Chairman of the Board First Frontier, Inc. (Blue Jacket), Kiwanis Club of Xenia, Director and Chairman of the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce, and former Greene County Health Commissioner to name a few.

He has also received the First Frontier Award, F.M. Torrence Award, S.L. Stephan Award, E.J. Nutter Award and induction into the Xenia Community School Foundation Hall of Honor.

He has been married to his wife Ann for 58 years and they have two sons, Robert D. and John Finlay II. His three grandsons include Graham, William, and Alec.

Finlay was quite surprised at being thanked for his decades of community service and the standing ovation he received from those present. He and his wife thanked everyone for their kind words as the commissioners wished him a happy and fulfilling retirement.

