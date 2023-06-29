Kimpson

WILBERFORCE — Asia Kimpson, a rising sophomore from Detroit, Michigan, has been named the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Yard Ambassador & Influencer, or Yardi, at Central State University.

Established in 1987 and accredited through Charity Navigator and Guide Star, TMCF supports historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and predominantly black institutions (PBIs). It has awarded more than $300 million in assistance to students and member-schools since its inception, TMCF reported on its website.

The Yardi Ambassador & Influencer (YA&I) program identifies highly motivated scholars to represent TMCF on their campuses, serving as the face of the brand and creating innovative ways to introduce peers and faculty to the organization. The year-long program includes marketing, public speaking, building relationships, and developing social media skills after a two-day professional development session.

As Central State’s Yardi, Kimpson will have the opportunity to attend the award-winning TMCF Leadership Institute in the fall and have access to exclusive scholarships. Kimpson is studying business administration with a concentration in marketing and plans to graduate with a bachelor of science in May 2026.

“We are thrilled that Honors student Asia Kimpson is our new student representative for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund,” said Paul A. Schlag, Ph.D., executive director of the Honors College and International Affairs. “Asia embodies the essence of a charismatic leader, her infectious energy and enthusiasm radiating through everything she does. With her exceptional drive and dedication to academic excellence, Asia is a true inspiration to her peers and a testament to the values of Central State University. We have no doubt that Asia will make a remarkable ambassador, positively influencing and empowering students while supporting TMCF’s mission to ensure student success by promoting educational excellence and encouraging her peers to engage in the leadership development opportunities TMCF provides.”

Kimpson is ready to carry on a new tradition as the university’s second Yardi. Office of Career Services Director Karla Harper said Central State’s first Yardi, Brooklyn Suber, graduated in May.

“It is always a win when a student can leverage the opportunity to engage with multiple employers and then share the same opportunities with their campus community,” Harper said. “We know Asia is going to do an amazing job, and the Office of Career Services is here to support her every step of the way.”

An avid social media user, Kimpson said she is excited to spread a message about the value of quality education, establish connections in her field, and leverage networking opportunities. Ultimately, she is ready to share her love for Central State, Ohio’s only public HBCU and 1890 Land-Grant Institution, and the opportunities that TMCF provides.

Kimpson said she genuinely appreciates the family and community atmosphere at Central State.

“I feel a sense of closeness and support among individuals so strong that I rarely get any feelings of homesickness,” she said.

Kimpson selected Central State for her undergraduate degree after meeting with university representatives at the Detroit College Expo.

“I was embraced by a warm and welcoming atmosphere,” she said. “The recruiters from the school gave such enthusiasm and genuine interest, leaving a lasting impression on me. Central State University has provided me with a new sense of focus. It has allowed me to concentrate wholeheartedly on my future aspirations and has enabled me to gain valuable connections with individuals who possess the skills to support and guide me toward achieving my dreams. I am in my first semester, yet I have already been blessed with numerous opportunities.”

One such opportunity was The Pitch ’23, a TMCF collaboration at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina in May.

“This remarkable event focused on business pitches, where students presented their innovative ideas to various companies,” Kimpson said. “Out of a staggering pool of 800 applicants, I was honored to be among the 200 selected students. Continuing my journey, this month, I am on a trip to Washington, D.C., for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Yard Ambassador and Influencer Immersion program. This experience aims to equip me with the skills and knowledge to excel as a Yardie on our illustrious campus.”

Students selected for the YA&I program can earn up to $1,500 per school year, plus potential bonuses and other financial incentives. For more information, visit www.tmcf.org/career/yard-ambassador-influencer/.