Courtesy | GCGA Jeff Scohy won the Greater Cincinnati Golf Association Amateur Championship in a week-long tournament held at Clovernook Country Club and Elks Run Golf Course.

BELLBROOK — Jeff Scohy of Bellbrook is the winner of the 114th Tony Blom Metropolitan Amateur Championship.

Scohy prevailed in the 64-player match play bracket final 1-up against Brett Podobinski, who plays at Miami University of Ohio. The match was tied entering the final hole where a birdie on the short par-4, 18th hole gave Scohy the win.

The tournament was conducted by the Greater Cincinnati Golf Association, with match play and one stroke play round held at Clovernook Country Club, and a second stroke play round played at Elks Run Golf Course.

Scohy, 45, is the boys and girls golf head coach for Bellbrook High School.

Also competing was Wright State golfer and Carroll graduate Shane Ochs, as well as Greeneview graduate and current Xavier golfer Mason Witt. Both made the round of 16 and finished in the top-15 during stroke play. There were 168 total golfers which competed in the tournament.

Jeff is entered into the 2023 Ohio Amateur Championship, which will be heled from July 10-14 at Canterbury Golf Club. His son and current junior at Bellbrook, CJ Scohy, is entered as well. Ochs and former Wright State teammates Mikkel Mathiesen and Tyler Goecke also are on the entry list.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.