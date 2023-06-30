Gov. Mike DeWine addresses the crowd of more than 200 people. DeWine knew Fischer for a long time. Sheriff Scott Anger knew Fischer about as well as anyone and even shared a joke about April showers and May flowers that was one of Fischer’s favorites. The processional makes its way west on U.S. 35 toward the sign indicating that stretch is named in honor of Fischer. Greene County Commissioner Rick Perales, a former state representative, served as the master of ceremonies. Greene County resident and outdoor guru Larry Moore sits with Gov. Mike DeWine. Moore had a lot to do with the highway being named in honor of Fischer, as he first suggested the idea of doing something after Fischer’s death. Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News Gail Fischer, the widow of former Sheriff Gene Fischer, holds up a replica of the sign that is on both sides of U.S. 35 naming that part of the highway after the popular sheriff. Fischer died in late 2021 and the sign unveiling was held Friday. Gail Fischer is pictured with daughter, Brittany, and Sheriff Scott Anger. Law enforcement officials from all over southwest Ohio were present. A video montage with photos of Fischer played throughout the ceremony. Part of the processional passes by the sign on U.S. 35 west. Motorcycle police led the processional on U.S. 35.

XENIA — A packed auditorium of more than 200 guests and elected officials came together at the Greene County Career Center Friday afternoon to honor former Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer.

Fischer died unexpectedly in 2021 but his name will be forever immortalized on a highway sign dedicated to a portion of U.S. 35.

The Sheriff Gene Fischer Memorial Highway sign, created in remembrance of Fischer’s many contributions and dedication to the citizens of Greene County, can be found between U.S. 68 and U.S. 42.

County Commissioner Perales and State Reps. Brian Lampton and Bill Dean, with the aid of Sen. Bob Hackett, all worked on the bill to make the road dedication to Fischer a reality. It passed last year during the 134th general assembly and Gov. Mike DeWine signed it in December 2022.

DeWine spoke about “what a great tribute to Gene” the event was.

“This crowd is a real testament to him. I had the honor of signing the bill for that portion of the highway,” DeWine said. “But we don’t need a sign to remember him — I suspect everyone in this room has a Gene Fischer story to tell — he impacted so many lives.”

Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, 2022 National Sheriff’s Association president, spoke about first meeting Fischer and the two discussed what it was like to be a career law enforcement officer.

“Gene was a friend to all of us. Our careers somewhat paralleled. Gene loved his God and his family with all his heart. We will remember the love he had for us,” said Stanforth, “That sign will reflect the love that one man had for his community.”

Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger spoke about Fischer being his mentor, big brother, and friend.

“We worked together for 20 years at the Xenia Police Division,” Anger said. “He was sworn in 20 years ago today, June 30, and was a sheriff for over 18 years.”

Anger gifted Fisher’s widow Gail and daughter Brittany with a replica of the ODOT sign posted in Fischer’s honor.

Fischer loved Hamvention and the Greene County Fair. A small gathering of members of the Prime Producers, a local 4-H club, recalled Fischer fondly.

“He was always easy to approach and supported our efforts to market our animals,” said Eva Moore, who added their inaugural hog event held last year (held in Gene Fischer’s name), will continue this year at the fair.

A sheriff escort, led by motorcycle units, led a procession in a drive-by of the dedicated section of the highway. Cedarville Fire Department staff hung a huge flag near where the sign was posted.

“It was a wonderful turn out and the Greene County Career Center, a wonderful venue for the event,” said Anger. “I’m very thankful for the continued community support and for the love that has been given to the Fischer family.”