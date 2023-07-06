Matthew 8:24 “And behold, there arose a great storm on the sea, so that the boat was being covered with the waves; but Jesus Himself was asleep.”

The storm came up so fast. One minute Dad and I were deciding where we should take our walk and the next we were running for cover. From the kitchen window we watched the powerful wind force our front yard miniature pear tree to bow in submission. We feared the whole thing would be uprooted under the pressure. That is how storms are; they often come up suddenly and leave behind a lot of wreckage. Jesus’ disciples experienced a terrible storm and trembled with fear because they still didn’t truly understand Who was with them.

Jesus saw the crowds surrounding Him and gave His disciples the order to prepare the boat. Some of these, fishermen by trade, quickly jumped on board, checked the direction of the breeze. They adjusted the rigging and hauled up the anchor before setting sail for the other side of the Sea of Galilee.

Jesus, exhausted from people overload, settled down and promptly fell asleep as the gentle waves rocked the boat back and forth like a large wooden cradle. As the men steered the fishing vessel through the deep waters the sky suddenly darkened and a great gust of wind whooshed down from the hills, whipping the waves into a fury. The churning water crashed over the sides of the boat and began to fill the hold. Anyone could see that this was a desperate situation!

The fisherman tried all their usual tactics to steady the boat and get to land, but to no avail. They knew how things would end if they didn’t get some help soon. They had seen it happen before. The waterlogged vessel would overturn or sink to the bottom taking them all with it.

Suddenly they remembered that Jesus was on board. But He was sound asleep, unconcerned about the fierce storm. The men rushed to His berth and shook Him frantically. “Wake up and save us, Lord,” they cried, “we are perishing!”

Completely unruffled, Jesus first addressed the men’s real problem. “Why are you afraid, you men of little faith?” He chided.

Then the Master got up and rebuked the winds and the sea. Like a wild lion suddenly becoming tame, the waves humbly submitted and the sea became calm, still and clear like glass.

The wide-eyed men, still shaking from their hysteria, looked at each other in amazement. “What kind of man is this,” they asked, “that even the winds and the sea obey Him?”

The disciples still had a lot to learn about Jesus, and Matthew records this account so we can also learn and be convinced of His identity. Jesus, the Son of God and heavenly King has authority over disease. He has authority over distance. And He even has authority over the wind and the sea.

Why then should we be frightened when unexpected storms arise? Though the wild winds may blow, with Jesus in the boat, all is well!

Love,

Mama

Sandra Sheridan is a midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.