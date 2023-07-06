Summer sports schedules/results needed

Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected]. Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know.

BRIEFS

OHSAA to allow communication devices in baseball

The NFHS will permit a coach from within a dugout to use a one-way communication device to call pitches starting in 2024.

The OHSAA is adopting the rule to allow a team’s catcher to be the only player a coach may communicate with during a game.

Other rule changes include removing spectator behavior as a reason for an umpire to declare a contest a forfeit, leaving game administration to handle poor behavior. Wristbands with defensive shifts, pitching choices or game directions also were declared non-electronic equipment and must be a single, solid color worn on a non-pitching forearm.

MLB successfully adopted PitchCom in 2022 to allow catchers, typically, to quickly relay signals to a pitcher and select fielders through remote button presses.

Fairborn football camps coming

A youth summer football camp is coming the week of July 10 in Fairborn.

Players on the high school team, as well as coaches from both high school and middle school will be instructors. Individual position drills, team building activities and conditioning practice will be some of the planned events.

Running from July 10-12, seventh and eighth grade students will have their own camp from 9-11 a.m., and first through sixth graders will go from 6-8 p.m.

Registration fees are $30 and is payable to Fairborn High School Football. Payment may be dropped off or mailed to the FHS athletics office. For more information, contact Larry Cox at [email protected] .

Junior Golf Camp at Beavercreek GC

An additional instructional camp will be conducted in the summer months for youth golfers at Beavercreek Golf Club.

The second camp will go from July 17-19 and again take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. each day.

Lunch will be provided after all sessions. Campers will also receive a pair of shoes, hat, t-shirt and a round on the golf course.

For more information on signing up, visit www.beavercreekgolfclub.com/clinics_camps/ .

Wright State holding volleyball camps

Kindergarten through high school students may participate in separate volleyball clinics run by the Wright State University volleyball team in July.

A youth camp for kindergarten through sixth graders will be run on July 27, while an all skills session for middle and high school students will be held from July 28-30.

All grades are considered as of Fall 2023. To sign up and for more information on fees and start times, visit www.raidervolleyballcamps.com .

XHS Play It Forward golf outing returns

The 10th annual Play It Forward golf outing and scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the XHS Class of ‘73, is scheduled for September 16 at WGC Golf Course in Xenia.

Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until August 15. All registrations must be received no later than September 1.

The goal of the fundraiser is to give back to current XHS graduates in need. An 11th $4,000 scholarship was awarded in May.

Visit the Facebook page at Xenia Play It Forward Fundraiser to download sponsorship and registration forms or contact one of the following individuals: Jerry Boggs ([email protected]) Steve Greene ([email protected]) Diane Wuebben Ponder (d[email protected]) Sheryl Haines Yeazel ([email protected]).