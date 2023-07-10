Photos by Barb Slone | Greene County News Xenia had two successful events on July 7 with the Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival and the Red, White, and Blue Block Party. Thousands packed Shawnee Park and surrounding areas to watch one of the region’s best fireworks display. Photos by Barb Slone | Greene County News Xenia had two successful events on July 7 with the Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival and the Red, White, and Blue Block Party. Thousands packed Shawnee Park and surrounding areas to watch one of the region’s best fireworks display. Photos by Barb Slone | Greene County News Xenia had two successful events on July 7 with the Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival and the Red, White, and Blue Block Party. Thousands packed Shawnee Park and surrounding areas to watch one of the region’s best fireworks display. Photos by Barb Slone | Greene County News Xenia had two successful events on July 7 with the Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival and the Red, White, and Blue Block Party. Thousands packed Shawnee Park and surrounding areas to watch one of the region’s best fireworks display.

