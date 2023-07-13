Submitted photo | Murphy Theatre Evil Woman, The American ELO: The Electric Light Orchestra Experience is returning to the Murphy Theatre in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON — Evil Woman, The American ELO: The Electric Light Orchestra Experience is returning to the Murphy Theatre.

The band lights up the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15 with its flawless renditions of ELO’s hits.

The UK-based Electric Light Orchestra had 20 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 top 40 Hits list from the 1970s to the 1980s, with songs “Evil Woman,” “Turn to Stone,” “Sweet Talkin’ Woman,” “Telephone Line,” and “Mr. Blue Sky.”

Evil Woman, The American ELO brought its talents to the Murphy stage in October 2022 and was a crowd favorite. Come enjoy an amazing night of unique musical sound which mixes classical instruments, guitars, progressive rock and radio pop, into a well-orchestrated evening of fun.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling 937-382-3643, visiting themurphytheatre.org, or stopping by the box office at 50 W. Main Street, Wilmington.