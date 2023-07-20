XENIA — A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at Grocerylan in Xenia.

The player used the Ohio Lottery’s auto pick feature to choose their winning numbers, matching five numbers without the Powerball in the July 19 drawing.

The winning numbers were white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

A single ticket in California matched all five numbers and the Powerball to win the $1.08 billion jackpot. The jackpot has a cash value of $558.1 million.

This is the third largest Powerball jackpot and sixth largest U.S lottery jackpot ever won.