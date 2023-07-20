Members of Club Ohio Dayton U15 (grey shirts), and U17 (yellow shirts) teams after a recent intrasquad scrimmage. In addition to numerous Greene County athletes, there are players are from Alter, Fairmont, Springboro, Tippecanoe, Bethel, Miami East, Lebanon, and Troy Christian. Avery Young (left) and Addi Bernkopf are members of the Bellbrook girls soccer team on the FC Dayton 18U team that was in the ECNL-RL Nationals.

BELLBROOK — Girls soccer players from Greene County are having a productive summer.

Eleven members of the Bellbrook team have either participated or are participating in a pair of national competitions. Nine were in Orlando, Florida through July 23 with their Club Ohio Dayton Elite teams playing in the USYS National Championships, while two were in Richmond, Virginia with their FC Dayton team July 14-17 in the ECNL Regional League National Finals. There are also other Greene County athletes on the Club Ohio teams.

Members of the Club Ohio U17 team — in nationals for the second-straight year — are Georgie Earley, Julia Fleck, Jordan Frantz, Caitlyn Hansen, and Ella Stillings, all of Bellbrook, and Becca Morse (Beavercreek).

Members of the Club Ohio U15 team are are Addison Bethel, Ashelyn Barrios, Natalie Bruckman, and Lauren Fabric, all from Bellbrook, and Serenity Tolbert (Xenia), Kyla Ashworth (Beavercreek), Ava Combs (Legacy Christian), and Kait Alting (Fairborn).

Bellbrook players on the FC Dayton U18 are Addi Bernkopf and Avery Young.