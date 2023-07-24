Fall sports schedules/results needed

BRIEFS

Wright State holding volleyball camps

Kindergarten through high school students may participate in separate volleyball clinics run by the Wright State University volleyball team in July.

A youth camp for kindergarten through sixth graders will be run on July 27, while an all skills session for middle and high school students will be held from July 28-30.

All grades are considered as of fall 2023. To sign up and for more information on fees and start times, visit www.raidervolleyballcamps.com.

XHS Play It Forward golf outing returns

The 10th annual Play It Forward golf outing and scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the XHS class of 1973, is scheduled for Sept. 16 at WGC Golf Course in Xenia.

Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until Aug. 15. All registrations must be received by Sept. 1.

The goal of the fundraiser is to give back to current XHS graduates in need. An 11th $4,000 scholarship was awarded in May.

Visit the Facebook page at Xenia Play It Forward Fundraiser to download sponsorship and registration forms or contact one of the following individuals: Jerry Boggs ([email protected]), Steve Greene ([email protected]), Diane Wuebben Ponder (diane[email protected]), or Sheryl Haines Yeazel ([email protected]).

Golf scramble to benefit county families

The Strong Families Classic golf tournament will be held on September 15 at Beavercreek Golf Club.

Proceeds for the event will benefit the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area and Strong Families services in support of Greene County families.

Individuals may sign up to play for $175, or teams may enter for $600. Fees include provided breakfast and lunch, use of the practice facilities, 18 holes of golf with a cart and a goodie bag. Closest to the pin, longest drive, and hole-in-one competitions will be held and awards conducted at the conclusion of play during lunch.

Participants will tee off at 9 a.m. For more information on how to enter or become a sponsor, the email contact is [email protected]