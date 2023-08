A couple youngsters on bikes try to keep going in a straight line. This ATV race was close all the way to the finish line. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News The KOI drag racing event entertained fans on Tuesday at the 2023 Greene County Fair. Cycles, ATV and trucks dashed toward the finish line on the dirt in the infield. A fast start gives you a good chance to win!

