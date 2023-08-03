Scott Halasz | Greene County News Due to the number of poultry entrants, ducks had to hang outside. Scott Halasz | Greene County News This egg toss participant tries to make a catch without getting splattered. Scott Halasz | Greene County News This egg didn’t break despite being throw a little too high. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Adults helped out in the ring during swine competitions. Scott Halasz | Greene County News These two climbed up on the fence to get a better view. Scott Halasz | Greene County News They’ve got a new way to walk. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Mmmmmmmm, corn. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Fair queen candidate Karissa Allen gives a last-minute pep talk to a friend. Ethan Charles | Greene County News Two winners can’t believe they just won. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Swine showmen need to keep the animal between them and the judge. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Kenley Guess is all business during showmanship. Scott Halasz | Greene County News This egg didn’t crack under pressure. Scott Halasz | Greene County News They look like they are on a mission. Ethan Charles | Greene County News This goat wanted to play. Ethan Charles | Greene County News This 4-H kid doesn’t have a very cooperative teammate. Ethan Charles | Greene County News All eyes are on the judge, while the judge, um, judges. Ethan Charles | Greene County News That’s one way to keep them quiet. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Sydnee Hawkins shows off her grand champion goat. Not too baaaaaaaaaad. Scott Halasz | Greene County News The hang gliding ride is always popular. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Flying high through the air. Scott Halasz | Greene County News And they were swingin’. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Who won this race down the slide? Scott Halasz | Greene County News There’s plenty for even the littlest ones to ride. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Fairborn 911 dispatcher Marysue Livingston leads her hog around the ring during the Second Annual Gene Fischer First Responder Memorial Hog Show. Scott Halasz | Greene County News While the 4-H kids show off their animals, some parents like Willie Hawkins, like to show off their kids. His daughter, Sydnee, had this shirt made for her No. 1 fan. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Two goats, two trophies. Karen Rase | Greene County News Some animals got a little finicky at the market beef show Wednesday. Maybe this heifer just needs a little encouragment. Karen Rase | Greene County News Lookin good. First impressions were important at the market beef show Wednesday. Karen Rase | Greene County News Ivy Gilliland, 6, is a “Cloverbud Royalty Princess” and is seen taking a quick break from handing out ribbons to 4-H participants holding competitions between barns. Her sister, Willow, 9, has just started to show sheep and steers. The sisters are the fourth-generation family members to join 4-H and are learning to show animals. Their mother, Samantha Pitstick Gilliland, was 4-H royalty as well. The family has a farm in Cedarville where they raise cattle. Karen Rase | Greene County News Mr. Puppet (Bob Abdoe), gave several performances throughout the week. The comedian/entertainer just relocated to Hilton Head, S.C., but was invited back to the fair. Abdoe uses a variety of 7-12 puppets to educate and entertain children. The yellow puppet pictured is “Slappy.” Karen Rase | Greene County News You’re never too young to learn how to show your animal as demonstrated at the pee wee swine showmanship event held Wednesday. Karen Rase | Greene County News Volunteers manning the Greene County Sheriff’s Office booth were busy making free ID photo cards for children and their families Wednesday. The ID cards are considered an important personal safety tool and are always in high demand according to law enforcement. Karen Rase | Greene County News Connor Bogan combined parts from two old tractors to restore a model 1655 Ferguson for his non-livestock 4-H project. Karen Rase | Greene County News It was packed out on the medway Wednesday evening — rides were reduced for a mid-week special which brought crowds out in number. The perfect weather helped.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Due to the number of poultry entrants, ducks had to hang outside.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

This egg toss participant tries to make a catch without getting splattered.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

This egg didn’t break despite being throw a little too high.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Adults helped out in the ring during swine competitions.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

These two climbed up on the fence to get a better view.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

They’ve got a new way to walk.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Mmmmmmmm, corn.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Fair queen candidate Karissa Allen gives a last-minute pep talk to a friend.

Ethan Charles | Greene County News

Two winners can’t believe they just won.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Swine showmen need to keep the animal between them and the judge.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Kenley Guess is all business during showmanship.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

This egg didn’t crack under pressure.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

They look like they are on a mission.

Ethan Charles | Greene County News

This goat wanted to play.

Ethan Charles | Greene County News

This 4-H kid doesn’t have a very cooperative teammate.

Ethan Charles | Greene County News

All eyes are on the judge, while the judge, um, judges.

Ethan Charles | Greene County News

That’s one way to keep them quiet.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Sydnee Hawkins shows off her grand champion goat. Not too baaaaaaaaaad.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

The hang gliding ride is always popular.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Flying high through the air.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

And they were swingin’.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Who won this race down the slide?

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

There’s plenty for even the littlest ones to ride.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Fairborn 911 dispatcher Marysue Livingston leads her hog around the ring during the Second Annual Gene Fischer First Responder Memorial Hog Show.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

While the 4-H kids show off their animals, some parents like Willie Hawkins, like to show off their kids. His daughter, Sydnee, had this shirt made for her No. 1 fan.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Two goats, two trophies.

Karen Rase | Greene County News

Some animals got a little finicky at the market beef show Wednesday. Maybe this heifer just needs a little encouragment.

Karen Rase | Greene County News

Lookin good. First impressions were important at the market beef show Wednesday.

Karen Rase | Greene County News

Ivy Gilliland, 6, is a “Cloverbud Royalty Princess” and is seen taking a quick break from handing out ribbons to 4-H participants holding competitions between barns. Her sister, Willow, 9, has just started to show sheep and steers. The sisters are the fourth-generation family members to join 4-H and are learning to show animals. Their mother, Samantha Pitstick Gilliland, was 4-H royalty as well. The family has a farm in Cedarville where they raise cattle.

Karen Rase | Greene County News

Mr. Puppet (Bob Abdoe), gave several performances throughout the week. The comedian/entertainer just relocated to Hilton Head, S.C., but was invited back to the fair. Abdoe uses a variety of 7-12 puppets to educate and entertain children. The yellow puppet pictured is “Slappy.”

Karen Rase | Greene County News

You’re never too young to learn how to show your animal as demonstrated at the pee wee swine showmanship event held Wednesday.

Karen Rase | Greene County News

Volunteers manning the Greene County Sheriff’s Office booth were busy making free ID photo cards for children and their families Wednesday. The ID cards are considered an important personal safety tool and are always in high demand according to law enforcement.

Karen Rase | Greene County News

Connor Bogan combined parts from two old tractors to restore a model 1655 Ferguson for his non-livestock 4-H project.

Karen Rase | Greene County News

It was packed out on the medway Wednesday evening — rides were reduced for a mid-week special which brought crowds out in number. The perfect weather helped.