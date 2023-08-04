Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News The market beef showmanship presented a challenge for many of the competitors as they had to keep control of their animal while keeping an eye on the judge. The 4-H kids were equal to the task on Thursday. Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News The market beef showmanship presented a challenge for many of the competitors as they had to keep control of their animal while keeping an eye on the judge. The 4-H kids were equal to the task on Thursday. Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News The market beef showmanship presented a challenge for many of the competitors as they had to keep control of their animal while keeping an eye on the judge. The 4-H kids were equal to the task on Thursday. Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News The market beef showmanship presented a challenge for many of the competitors as they had to keep control of their animal while keeping an eye on the judge. The 4-H kids were equal to the task on Thursday. Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News The market beef showmanship presented a challenge for many of the competitors as they had to keep control of their animal while keeping an eye on the judge. The 4-H kids were equal to the task on Thursday.

XENIA — Sydnee Hawkins added another trophy to her Greene County Fair collection on Thursday, claiming the market beef showmanship grand champion title.

She first was overall champion in the senior division, then won the final drive featuring intermediate overall champion Gracie Barron, and junior overall champion Tori Moffitt.

Luke Magnone was the senior reserve champion, while Owen Sutter was the intermediate reserve champion. Ally Hawkins was the junior reserve champion.

Also in the final drive for the seniors were Trent Rowland, Daniel Barron, David Barron, Noah Spracklen, and William Mossing. The intermediate final drive also included Maria Christian, Catherine Mossing, and Jebadiah Baudendistel.

