XENIA — Greene County Public Health will be unveiling a “Little Pantry” with a food drive and resource fair in Jamestown as part of the Healthy Eating Active Living program.

The public is invited to attend this event from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the Jamestown branch of the Greene County Public Library, 86 Seaman Drive. The resource fair will have information on the various programs and services provided for families in Greene County.

The Healthy Eating Active Living program (HEAL) strives to reduce the burden of obesity and chronic disease and increase the proportion of Greene County residents with a healthy weight. It works on equitable and sustainable solutions to improve nutrition and increase physical activity.

HEAL builds a healthier Greene County through policy, systems, and environmental changes that make it easier for people to eat healthy and be active — wherever they are, according to a release from GCPH. Evidence shows that people are more likely to make healthy choices when organizations, communities, and social structures support them.

“We target resources to under-served communities and populations with higher rates of obesity, food insecurity, poor nutrition, and poor physical activity,” the release said.

The public is encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate including canned vegetables and canned fruit, instant potatoes, add water mixes, juice, tea, coffee, canned protein (tuna, sardines, chicken, ham), rice and beans, baking needs, sauces and spices, nuts, and beef jerky.

Other donated item suggestions include cat/dog food and treats, cat litter, baby food, diapers, wipes, hygiene items (toothbrush, feminine products), and home supplies (garbage bags, plasticware).

The public is asked not to leave the following items for the Little Pantry: Open or used items; homemade foods; expired, rusty, unlabeled foods; medications; sharp supplies; alcohol; fresh produce/meat; temperature-sensitive items

This is the second of four “Little Pantries” to be opened this summer. The first one was unveiled in July in Fairborn. A third is planned for 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 at UR The Church, 383 Columbus Street, Xenia. The fourth one will be located at the offices of Greene County Public Health and will open later this summer.

To learn more about the HEAL program through Greene County Public Health, email [email protected] or call 937-374-5655.