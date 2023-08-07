Newkirk

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University welcomed more than 550 students who began class Aug. 1.

It is a renaissance year for the nation’s first, private, historically black college/university (HBCU) as its newly selected president, Dr. Vann Newkirk began his tenure in July.

“As the summer comes to an end I look forward to the start of a new academic year,” Newkirk said. “As I start my first semester as president, I eagerly await the return of students, faculty and staff; the rekindling of the lamp of learning in preparation for new agents of social change at this special place called Wilberforce University.”

The university’s elected student leadership, the SGA, is also looking forward to an advanced agenda.

“I am extremely excited for this year,” said SGA President Alexander Murphy. “We have a new president, new student leadership, and new classes all coming into our wonderful and historic university. Each entity brings new values, new ideas, and perspectives that will be truly welcomed and appreciated.”

The university continues to focus on its well-defined goal as being student centered.

“The huge banner that hung over Main Street in Xenia recently is a small, welcoming part of how we ensure our students’ safety, engagement and academic success as future global citizens,” the school said in a release. “Our students will always be at the forefront of our investment. We are Wilberforce University: The first, the future, the force.”