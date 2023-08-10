XENIA — The Greene County Ohio Historical Society will host a county fair talk in the Brantley Carriage House at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

Local historian and columnist Joan Baxter, will present a short history of the fair, the oldest continuing fair west of the Allegheny Mountains. Baxter, who retired from the historical society in 2007, still writes about Greene County history in her weekly column published in the Xenia Daily Gazette and Fairborn Daily Herald.

The Greene County Ohio Historical Society’s museum is in a restored Victorian home. Next to the museum is the James Galloway House Log House, built in 1799. The oldest settlement in Greene County is thought to have have been Old Chillicothe (now Old Town), a village of the Shawnee Indians, which had a peak population of 1,100 around 1779.

This history event is free and open to the public and light refreshments will be served at the meeting. For more information about the society or its programs, call 937-372-4606.