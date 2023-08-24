Submitted photos | United Church Homes Pete Johnson received the Spirit Award from United Church Homes for his unwavering commitment to The Trinity Community at Fairwood. St. Luke’s Eucharistic Ministry volunteers received the Spirit Award for their service at The Trinity Community at Beavercreek. The Trinity United Church of Christ in Fairborn received the Diakonie Award for its significant role in uplifting The Trinity Community at Fairborn. Jack Nickols received the Spirit Award for his meaningful contributions to The Trinity Community at Fairborn. Mary E. Bayman received the prestigious Ben M. Herbster Award for her outstanding contributions to The Trinity Community at Beavercreek. Barbara A. Vollmer received the Spirit Award for her dedicated involvement with The Trinity Community at Fairborn.

BEAVERCREEK — United Church Homes recently celebrated and honored the exceptional individuals who have made a significant impact on five UCH communities in the area.

The recognition ceremony took place at The Beavercreek Golf Club, where heartfelt appreciation was extended to those who have demonstrated unwavering support and compassion.

The event saw the presentation of three distinguished awards, each highlighting a unique facet of dedication and generosity within the UCH communities.

The Diakonie Award, symbolizing profound commitment and compassion, was bestowed upon religious institutions whose boundless contributions have uplifted the mission of UCH and its communities.

— Harmony Creek Church, a welcoming congregation of the United Church of Christ in Kettering, received the award for its impactful support of The Trinity Community at Beavercreek.

— The Trinity United Church of Christ in Fairborn was honored for its significant role in uplifting The Trinity Community at Fairborn.

The Spirit Award was presented to commend the outstanding volunteerism, advocacy, and inspiration provided to residents and their families.

— St. Luke’s Eucharistic Ministry volunteers, representing The Trinity Community at Beavercreek.

— Jack Nickols for his meaningful contributions to The Trinity Community at Fairborn.

— Varn Frank for his spirit of service and dedication to The Trinity Community at Miami Township.

— Pete Johnson for his unwavering commitment to The Trinity Community at Fairwood.

The prestigious Ben M. Herbster Award, an honor reflecting the ideals, leadership, and philanthropic spirit of the late Rev. Dr. Ben M. Herbster, was presented to individuals who embody his legacy.

— Mary E. Bayman for her outstanding contributions to The Trinity Community at Beavercreek.

— Barbara A. Vollmer for her dedicated involvement with The Trinity Community at Fairborn.

“We hold deep appreciation for every donor who has contributed to the growth and well-being of our Dayton communities,” said Gloria Hurwitz, vice president of advancement at United Church Homes. “It is especially heartwarming to recognize those who go above and beyond, whether through their time or resources. Events like these allow us to express our gratitude and celebrate the remarkable individuals within our community.”