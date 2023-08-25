Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News
Bellbrook hosted Miamisburg in its second game of the season on Friday. It was Wee Eagles Night, as members of the flag football and middle school teams greeted the varsity team as they entered the field.
Members of the Wer Eagles cheerleading and dance squads entertained fans before the game and cheered on their Golden Eagles team.
Bellbrook students and fans came out in full force, with the grandstands on both sides of the field near capacity for the big matchup With Miamisburg.
The battle in the trenches between Bellbrook and Miamisburg was a battle for supremacy all evening.
Bellbrook sophomore Vincent Epifano (10) takes the handoff and has his path cleared by senior Mohammad Al-Halawat (56).
A pair of Bellbrook seniors in Johnny Deszcz (5) and Jacob Umina (40) confront the Miamisburg ball carrier.
Leaving the pile after the play and resetting is Bellbrook senior Jacob Umina (40).
Racing for the corner is Bellbrook junior Makai Smith (1), who scored the only touchdown for the Golden Eagles against Miamisburg.
Bellbrook sophomore Eli Hodson (18) is congratulated by his teammates after a pass breakup on defense.
Bellbrook sophomore Vincent Epifano (10) lost his helmet but not his head as he stands up against the Miamisburg defense.
