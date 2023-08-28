Scott Halasz | Greene County News 100 Women Making a Difference in Greene County presented checks totaling $12,300 to HALO, which specializes in dog behavior, on Friday. The organization helps out local charities four times a year. Pictured are Courtney (and Rowan) Osting, a member of the group and a HALO staff member; 100-Plus Women co-founder Sandy McHugh; HALO director Regina Willen; HALO adoption coordinator Cathy Brown; and 100 Women co-founder Rebecca Morgann.

XENIA — A local non-profit that specializes in dog behavior will be able to offer more services thanks to a group of generous county ladies.

The group 100 Women Making a Difference in Greene County selected HALO (Helping Animals Lost and Orphaned) on Jasper Road as it’s quarterly recipient of $100 checks from members. A total of $12,300 was presented to HALO last Friday by 100 Women co-founders Sandy McHugh and Rebecca Morgann.

HALO was founded in January 2018 with the intention of being a transitional campus for shelter dogs who show signs of various behavior issues such as aggression, resource guarding, separation anxiety, or reactivity. Its goal has been to work through these behaviors with positive reinforcement and various behavior protocols so that these dogs can find their perfect forever families.

The money received last week will help HALO open a pop-up vet clinic which will offer vaccinations, micro-chipping, and heart worm checks.

McHugh and Morgann founded the 100 Women organization in 2010. The women meet once a quarter and in under an hour pick three names from a hat, listen to three members speak for five minutes about the charity they want to support, ask and answer questions, then vote.

Since 2010, the group has given more than $530,000 to local charities, always to benefit people in Greene County.

Members come from all over the county and surrounding communities.

To join the group, contact McHugh at 937-767-1636 or smchugh1[email protected] or Morgann at 937-429-2569 or [email protected].

Reach Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.