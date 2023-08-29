Xenia High School class of 1973

The Xenia class of 1973 will be having a 50th reunion celebration. The event will be held from 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Robert’s Centre in Wilmington. The cost is $50 per person. Register by sending a check to XHS 1973, 3494 Eleazer Road, Xenia, 45385. Check must be received by Aug. 30, 2023. Additional information on Facebook, Xenia High School Class of 1973.

Xenia council

Xenia City Council meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month in the city administration building. Any changes or additions can be found on the city website and will be announced in the Gazette.

Xenia Township Trustees

The Xenia Township Board of Trustees will hold all regular meetings for the calendar year at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Township Office, 8 Brush Row Road. Any changes or additions can be found on the township website at www.xeniatownship.org.

Greeneview school board

The Greeneview Local Schools Board of Education will hold regular meetings in 2023 at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Board Meetings will be held at 4 S. Charleston Road, Jamestown.

Xenia Township Zoning Commission

The Xenia Township Zoning Commission will hold meetings 6 p.m. the second Wednesday and fourth Tuesday of every month for the calendar year. Any changes can be found on the Township website at www.xeniatownship.org.

Cedar Cliff board

Regular Cedar Cliff Local Board of Education meetings are 7 p.m. the third Monday of the month in the Cedar Cliff Local Board Room. Special meetings and committee meetings are scheduled as needed.

Jamestown Council

The Village of Jamestown council meetings are held 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month. If the date falls on a holiday, the meeting will be held on Tuesday. All meetings are held at the Municipal Building, 84 Seaman Drive.

Volunteers sought

The Xenia Food Pantry needs volunteers. The volunteers work one time per month, a shift is three and half hours in length and is either in the morning or afternoon. There is no heavy lifting involved in any of the three positions. To help the Pantry call 937-219-3628 and leave name, telephone number, and the someone will be in contact. A further explanation of the positions will be given at that time. The pantry is located on Cincinnati Avenue.

