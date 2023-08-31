XENIA — Former Xenia football player Gavin Gerhardt was named a team captain with the Cincinnati Bearcats for the 2023 season.

Gerhardt, a redshirt junior at UC, was one of four players named as a captain by members of the team.

He was a first-team All-Ohio player in 2019 for Xenia as an offensive lineman and helped the team reached the OHSAA postseason for the first time in school history. He was awarded the Doug Adams Most Valuable Player honor during the same season.

Gerhardt is the only returning starting on offense for Cincinnati from last year as the team begins its first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

Martin entering Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame

Kirk Martin, a former head coach for the women’s basketball team at Cedarville University, was selected to be inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of its Class of 2024.

Martin led Cedarville to a NCCAA Championship in 2008, as well as two NCAA Division II runner-up finishes and seven conference titles. He coached at Cedarville for 15 seasons and compiled a 380-108 record which includes three seasons eclipsing at least 30 victories and only two below 20.

He began his coaching career at Southeastern High School alongside Jamestown native Gary Bradds.

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

WEDNESDAY

Boys Golf

Mechanicsburg 166, Cedarville 219; Greeneview 166, West Liberty Salem 188

Girls Golf

Northeastern 223, Greeneview 280

Boys Soccer

Carroll 3, Covington Catholic 2

Shawn Seymour, Jon Sorensen and Lucas Truckenmiller all scored in the win for Carroll.

Gabe Memering made six saves in net.

Other scores: Springboro 1, Beavercreek 0

Girls Soccer

Carroll 7, Valley View 1

Eva Snyder had a four goal game in the road win.

Rachel Gervais, Melanie Hoffmann and Emma McNamara all scored additional goals for the Patriots.

Other scores: Springboro 2, Beavercreek 1

Volleyball

Troy 3, Xenia 1

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

FRIDAY

Football

Thurgood Marshall at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Valley View, 7 p.m.

Carroll at Northland, 7 p.m.

Cedarville at Fairbanks, 7 p.m.

Fairborn at West Carrollton, 7 p.m.

West Liberty Salem at Greeneview, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Xenia, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Cross Country

Beavercreek at Hilliard Davidson Hot Summer Bash, 9 a.m.

Bellbrook, Legacy Christian at Bellbrook Invite, 9 a.m.

Xenia at Urbana Meet, 9 a.m.

Cedarville, Yellow Springs at Dual at the DeWine’s, 9:30 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Elder at Beavercreek, 1:30 p.m.

Indian Hill at Carroll, 7 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Chaminade Julienne, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Legacy Christian at Chaminade Julienne, 7 p.m.

Beavercreek at Mount Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Alter at Bellbrook, 11 a.m.

Legacy Christian at National Trail, 11:15 a.m.

Beavercreek at Troy, 11:30 a.m.

Franklin Monroe at Cedarville, 12:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian vs Tri-Village, 12:30 p.m. (at National Trail)