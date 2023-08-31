Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia will host Sidney Friday in Greene County’s marquee game for week three of the high school football schedule.

XENIA — Early control of the Miami Valley League’s Valley Division is up for grabs Friday when Sidney travels to Doug Adams Stadium to play Xenia.

Xenia and Sidney are the only two Valley Division teams to win their league openers a week ago. Xenia pulled away from West Carrollton in the second half, while Sidney jumped out to a big lead and held off Stebbins in the second half.

The Xenia offense hasn’t been as explosive as last year’s squad with just two plays going for more than 20 yards, but the Bucs rank in the top three for both rushing and passing to start the season.

Sidney’s passing attack more than doubles the average yardage of any other MVL team with Tucker Herron completing more than 57 percent of his passing attempts. Julius Spradling, a freshman, has been one of the best two-way performers in the league, leading all players in receiving yards on offense and total tackles on defense.

The Yellow Jackets struggled to stop Ohio State quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair in its season opener but they didn’t let Bellefontaine run completely away.

Xenia (2-0) is riding a 12-game regular season winning streak. Sidney was the last team to beat the Bucs, which was in the regular-season finale in 2021.

Thurgood Marshall (1-1) at Beavercreek (1-1)

A pair of running backs carrying the load for their squads highlight this match up.

Quentin Youngblood has accounted for 58 percent of Beavercreek’s offensive yardage. Amare Lattimore has gotten the ball a similar amount to Youngblood and has 352 yards for Thurgood Marshall.

The Cougars have only attempted two passes and completed neither but have averaged an efficient 7.3 yards per rush.

GWOC play starts next week for Beavercreek. Even with the midway point of the season a few weeks away still, the difficulty of playing in that league means every game against non-conference foes become vital to win in an attempt to make the postseason in a region which only one of the 17 teams will stay home.

Bellbrook (1-1) at Valley View (2-0)

Valley View has been an unstoppable force in its first two games. The offense scored 59 and 60 points in its two wins and 63 have been during the first quarter of those games alone. Its defense is averaging 31 yards per game allowed. Total. The only points the Spartans have had scored against them were on the opening kickoff of last week’s game at Milton-Union.

Caden Henson is one of the best quarterbacks in southwest Ohio and has eight touchdown passes while completing 76 percent of his passing attempts.

Bellbrook’s defense has mostly held down its first two opponents and will need another extraordinary effort in support of its offense which has mainly played field control.

Carroll (1-1) at Northland (1-1)

Zach Van Meter has performed well at quarterback after converting from wide receiver and is carrying the Carroll offense. Van Meter leads the rugged Greater Catholic League Co-Ed with 383 passing yards and four TDs for a 147.7 QBR. He is also eighth in the GCL with 103 rushing yards. Four Carroll receivers are in the top 10 in yards. Izaak Wood has 10 catches for a league-leading 131 yards and two scores, Jack McGeady is second with 110 yards on eight catches and a score, Noah Mangold has six catches for 61 yards (eighth), and Josh Holzinger has 59 yards (tied for ninth) on two catches. He also has a TD.

Northland gave up a late score in its opener to lose by one before blowing out Whitehall-Yearling last week.

Cedarville (2-0) at Fairbanks (0-2)

The highest scoring team in the area has put its opponents away early and allowed six total points in two dominant wins. Colt Coffey is third in the Ohio Heritage Conference with 239 rushing yards. He also has four TDs. Jake Winter is tied for ninth with 127 yards and one TD.

Fairbanks has moved the ball well but only has one touchdown to show for it while racking up a lot of penalties.

A win would give Cedarville just its fourth 3-0 start to a season this century.

Fairborn (0-2) at West Carrollton (0-2)

Fairborn is still working out the kinks in its passing game, but the rushing attack keeps moving the chains effectively. Jay Kidd is fourth in the Miami Valley League with 164 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Zyaire Cavitt is 10th with 97 yards. The defense has been sound and should have a good chance to put in a complete performance against the Pirates.

West Carrollton has only scored off of a blocked field goal this season and been thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball in its losses.

West Liberty Salem (2-0) at Greeneview (1-1)

WLS is the highest scoring team in the OHC, averaging 45 points per game. Gabe McGill is the league’s leading rusher (302 yards) and scorer (54 points), as well as the team’s leading tackler.

Greeneview’s defense hasn’t allowed more than 21 points in league play in the last 13 games. Alex Horney is No. 4 in the OHC with 237 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Arman Walker is sixth with 100 receiving yards on six catches. He also has a TD.

Weekly Rankings

1. Xenia

2. Bellbrook

3. Cedarville

4. Greeneview

5. Carroll

6. Fairborn

7. Beavercreek

GREENE COUNTY STATISTICAL LEADERS

(Through Week 2)

OFFENSE

Passing

1. Zach Van Meter (Sr.), Carroll — 383 yards, 29-49, 4 TD, 1 INT, 147.7 rtg

2. Alex Horney (Jr.), Greeneview — 230 yards, 18-36, 2 TD, 3 INT, 105.3 rtg

3. Jackson Pyles (Sr.), Cedarville — 225 yards, 15-27, 4 TD, 1 INT, 167.0 rtg

4. Gavin McManus (Jr.), Xenia — 189 yards, 21-40, 1 TD, 1 INT, 95.4 rtg

5. Luke Benetis (Sr.), Bellbrook — 185 yards, 15-25, 1 TD, 135.4 rtg

Rushing

1. Elijah Johnson (Sr.), Xenia — 252 yards, 34 carries, 7.4 avg

2. Quentin Youngblood (Sr.), Beavercreek — 244 yards, 33 carries, 7.4 avg

3. Colt Coffey (Jr.), Cedarville — 239 yards, 33 carries, 7.2 avg

4. Alex Horney (Jr.), Greeneview — 237 yards, 28 carries, 8.5 avg

5. Jay Kidd (Jr.), Fairborn — 164 yards, 33 carries, 5.0 avg

Receiving

1. Izaak Wood (Sr.), Carroll — 131 yards, 10 receptions, 13.1 avg

2. Jack McGeady (Jr.), Carroll — 110 yards, 8 receptions, 13.8 avg

3. Laken Pierce (So.), Beavercreek — 103 yards, 4 receptions, 25.8 avg

4. Arman Walker (Sr.), Greeneview — 100 yards, 6 receptions, 16.7 avg

5. Josh Flora (Sr.), Cedarville — 73 yards, 5 receptions, 14. avg

Scoring

t1. Colt Coffey (Jr.), Cedarville — 24 pts (4 TD)

t1. Jace Jones (Sr.), Xenia— 24 pts (4 TD)

3. Tyler Cross (Sr.), Cedarville — 23 pts (2 TD, 11 XP)

4. Sean Leonard (Jr.), Xenia — 19 pts (4 FG, 7 XP)

t5. Jackson Pyles (Sr.), Cedarville — 18 pts (3 TD)

t5. Quentin Youngblood (Sr.), Beavercreek — 18 pts (3 TD)

DEFENSE

Tackles

1. Cooper Payton (Jr.), Greeneview — 34 total, 9 solo

2. Dez Mata (Sr.), Fairborn — 26 total, 20 solo

3. Jacob Umina (Sr.), Bellbrook — 23 total, 13 solo

4. C. J. Crawford (Sr.), Beavercreek — 22 total, 12 solo

5. Preston Petit (Jr.), Bellbrook — 18 total, 14 solo

Sacks

t1. Jude Omiatek (Jr.), Bellbrook — 3

t1. Cooper Payton (Jr.), Greeneview — 3

3. Cecil Piner (So.), Xenia — 2

t4. Jase Hodges (So.), Greeneview — 1.5

t4. Kaleb Kam (Sr.), Beavercreek — 1.5

t4. Jackson Miller (Sr.), Cedarville — 1.5

Interceptions

1. Tyler Cross (Sr.), Cedarville — 4

2. Jamarious Vinson (Jr.), Greeneview — 2

t3. Brayden Criswell (Sr.), Cedarville — 1

t3. Trimonde Henry (Jr.), Xenia — 1

t3. Luke Russell (Jr.), Xenia — 1

t3. J. T. Smith (Sr.), Fairborn — 1

t3. Victor Smith (So.), Xenia — 1

t3. David Svoboda (So.), Beavercreek — 1

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.