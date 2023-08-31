“Those who had been scattered preached the word wherever they went. Philip went down to a city in Samaria and proclaimed the Messiah there. When the crowds heard Philip and saw the signs he performed, they all paid close attention to what he said. For with shrieks, impure spirits came out of many, and many who were paralyzed or lame were healed. So there was great joy in that city.” (Acts 8:4-8)

One of the followers of Jesus that is highlighted in the New Testament is Philip. He is a dynamic witness for Jesus, not only proclaiming Jesus but used to perform miracles in His name. Not all of Jesus’ followers will be witnesses like him. He is unique, used in special ways. With that said, every follower of Jesus is unique in their witness. Wherever they go they carry the name Christian and Jesus is a part of everything they do. Each has a role to play in the evangelizing of the world for Jesus.

We might ask ourselves how we rank when it comes to being a witness for Jesus. The answer is that God only knows, or doesn’t care. We are all different. We all have different God given gifts to use in our witnessing for Jesus. Some of us are good at words and verbal proclamation. Others have the gift of hospitality or caring. There are many things we can do as we are gifted, but one thing is always clear. Everything we do is in the name of Jesus and to His glory, that the world might know Him and His power for life and salvation.

Heavenly Father, Philip is an example of how You desire to use us as Your witnesses. We will not witness like him but as You direct us in unique ways. Direct us to Your glory and the glory of Your Son, Jesus, that the world might know Him.

In His name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.