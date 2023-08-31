FAIRBORN — Wright-Patt Credit Union was named the United States Air Force distinguished credit union of the year for 2022.

Of the 16 nominees nationwide, WPCU was presented with the award during the Defense Credit Union Council’s 60th annual conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Aug. 8. The conference was attended by “industry leaders from around the world,” according to a press release from WPCU.

The Air Force Credit Union of the Year award is presented to a financial institution that provides the Air Force community with exceptional financial education and services.

“In the early 1930s, workers at Wright Field, which is now Wright-Patterson Air Force base, began depositing a quarter each paycheck into a shoebox to support an ill co-worker in need of financial support. This box of coins and the intention behind it evolved into Wright-Patt Credit Union,” said Timothy Mislansky, president and chief executive officer at WPCU. “It’s such a huge honor to be recognized for our work with WPAFB and to be a critical part of their mission. We are so proud to still be serving the Air Force community more than 91 years later and staying true to our original purpose of helping people through life. This award is a testament to that dedication and the hard work of every member of the WPCU team.”

WPCU was ranked first for the institution’s superior services, including personal financial management education efforts, military focused webinars, in-person courses to help members understand credit, investment basics and budgeting. WPCU also offers multiple products specifically for the Air Force community.

