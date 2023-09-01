BELLBROOK — The city of Bellbrook is announcing its first Citizens Academy for fall 2023.

Bellbrook residents will have an opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look into the operation of local government with this educational program. Each city department will present a tour, provide a hands-on experience, and explain how it fits into the city’s budget and planning. Throughout the course, residents will have the opportunity to interact with city officials to ask questions and gain insight.

The program is open to adult residents of the city of Bellbrook and is free to attend. The program will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 5 through Oct. 17, culminating with a recognition service at city council on Monday, Oct. 23.

“It is important for residents to get engaged with the city, to see how things operate, and to bring true partnership to how we address community issues,” said Mayor Mike Schweller. “We want graduates of the Citizens Academy to feel a sense of pride in our community, and we will be opening applications to people from all across Bellbrook. This is a great way of building community together.”

Space is limited and spots will be filled first come, first served. Applications and additional information can be found on the city website at www.cityofbellbrook.org, or applications can be picked up at the City Building, 15 E. Franklin Street.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.