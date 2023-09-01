Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News
Xenia hosted Sidney on Friday with first place on the line in the MVL Valley Division. The Buccaneers prevailed 24-15 to improve to 3-0 this season.
The American flag is marched onto the field prior to the start of the game.
The Xenia marching band gets set to take the field and get the home fans fired up.
Xenia senior Elijah Johnson ran for a game-high 157 yards and a touchdown to help his team defeat Sidney.
Finding a big hole to run through created by his offensive live is Xenia senior Jace Jones (8).
Xenia junior Sean Leonard (30) runs up to put a 36-yard field goal attempt through the uprights.
Sidney’s Julius Spradling (7) was elusive to Xenia defenders as junior Jaden Caudill (50) and sophomore Victor Smith (34) found out on this play.
Tackled after his first interception of the season for Xenia is junior Ronnie Butler (10).
Xenia sophomore Cecil Piner (33) grabs hold of the Sidney ball carrier and doesn’t let go.
A quick reaction by junior Trimonde Henry (20) helped him meet the Sidney receiver right as he made the catch.
