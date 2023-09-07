“When the apostles in Jerusalem heard that Samaria had accepted the word of God, they sent Peter and John to Samaria. When they arrived, they prayed for the new believers there that they might receive the Holy Spirit, because the Holy Spirit had not yet come on any of them; they had simply been baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus. Then Peter and John placed their hands on them, and they received the Holy Spirit.” (Acts 8:14-17)

The Holy Spirit had already come into these new believers, or they would not have believed in Jesus. God’s free Grace must be given for belief in Jesus. But don’t underestimate the Holy Spirit. He comes in many ways and here Peter and John are God’s instruments to bring Him to probably a select few believers for extra power. They probably received visible expressions of the Holy Spirit’s power through speaking in tongues or other gifts. The Holy Spirit energized these believers for greater witness.

Never underestimate the power of the Holy Spirit. He does marvelous things for us and through us. He creates our faith as He incorporates the Word of God into our lives, and He sustains our faith unto Eternal Life. Without His presence and power, we would be lost from our God forever. But with Him, and His intervention, with power, in our lives, we are part of God’s Forever Family. He may be listed last in the Holy Trinity, but He is first for our faith. In that sense the Holy Trinity really works backwards in our lives. The Holy Spirit reveals Jesus for faith, Who reveals the Father. That is our wonderful God!

Heavenly Father, as You work through Your Son and the Holy Spirit we marvel. What You have done in our lives is beyond comprehension. We thank You for Your great love of us. We don’t forget the work that each of You do for us making us part of Your Forever Family. Thank You! Praise You!

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.