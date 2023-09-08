WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — With only two weeks before the Air Force Marathon kicks off, participants can save on their race registration if signed up by Sept. 13, prior to the scheduled fifth and final price increase.

This is the final opportunity to register online. All registrations after Sept. 13 must be purchased in person during the Health & Fitness Expo at Wright State University’s Nutter Center from Sept. 14-15. Additionally, this will be the last opportunity to register for the three-person Marathon Relay, as no registrations will be sold after the Sept. 13 deadline.

Effective Sept. 14, the first day of marathon weekend, prices will increase by $15 to $140 for the full marathon and by $10 to $125 for the half marathon. Fees for the 10K will increase by $10 to $75, and the 5K goes up by $5 to $50. The Tailwind Trot 1K Kids Run will increase from $25 to $30. For the Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series, in which participants receive a fourth medal after completing the 5K, 10K, and full or half marathon in the same weekend, prices increase by $20 to $250 for the full-marathon option and to $240 for the half-marathon option.

Active duty, reservists, guard members, veterans, retired military, and ROTC cadets may receive up to $10 off the full or half marathon, relay and Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series, or $5 off the 10K or 5K, for all in-person events.

There is virtual race option if participants wish to join from afar. Athletes may choose the marathon, half marathon, 10K, or 5K and will need to run or walk their selected distance sometime in September.

The Air Force Marathon is scheduled for Sept. 16 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Race participants must pick up their packets at the Health & Fitness Expo, unless race day packet pickup was purchased ahead of time.

The weekend will also feature a gourmet pasta dinner at the museum Sept. 15, the same day as the 5K and Tailwind Trot. There will be a Finish Line Festival on Sept. 16 that is free and open to the public.

For more information about the race weekend, visit www.usafmarathon.com.