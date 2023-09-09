Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News
Cedarville runs onto the field prior to the start of Friday’s home game against Mechanicsburg. Cedarville won 28-14 to improve to 4-0 overall this season.
The Cedarville band gets the crowd on its feet with its performance before the start of Friday’s game.
The stands and fenceline around the field were filled almost the entire way around the stadium as fans for both teams rooted on their teams.
Cedarville senior Jackson Pyles threw for two touchdowns on offense, and recovered a fumble and caught an interception on defense against Mechanicsburg.
The rain held off Friday and allowed for a beautiful evening sky to serve as the background of the game.
Cedarville junior Colt Coffey (right) ran for two touchdowns against Mechanicsburg and leads the team with seven this season.
Celebrating a sack for Cedarville is senior Liam Harris.
Cedarville senior Josh Flora (center) hauls in a reception near the sideline which he ran 49 yards to the end zone.
The Cedarville student section made plenty of noise as their team pulled back in the game and eventually took the lead in the fourth quarter.
Cedarville senior Jackson Miller (21) is hoisted up by his teammates during the postgame celebration. Miller came into Friday’s game as the team’s leading tackler and had two interceptions against Mechanicsburg.
