U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Dennison, 88th Medical Group deputy commander, delivers remarks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Blood Donor Center at Wright-Patterson Medical Center. U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joseph Ketzner III, 88th Medical Group blood services medical laboratory technician, speaks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Blood Donor Center’s new location. Courtesy photos | Kenneth J. Stiles U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Dennison, 88th Medical Group deputy commander; Staff Sgt. Michael Brady, Blood Donor Center NCO in charge; and Dusty Dragoo-Johnson, Blood Donor Center program manager, prepare to cut the ribbon at the opening of the new location in Wright-Patterson Medical Center. Its relocation to the ground floor offers a larger area for blood drives and additional convenience for those on base who want to donate. U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Bruce Reno, 88th Medical Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, donates blood after the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Blood Donor Center’s new location.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Wright-Patterson Medical Center Blood Donor Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 21, celebrating its new location on the ground floor.

“We thank you so much for everything you do — we know you work very hard,” Col. Stacey Van Orden, 88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron commander, said during the opening remarks. “We are only one of three blood donor centers in the Air Force, which is why it is even more critical to have our families donate blood.”

The ground floor location is past the cafeteria and chapel and will offer better visibility. For those coming from outside the Medical Center, reserved parking will soon be available by the atrium next to the auditorium entrance, making it easily accessible.

“We have moved to an area with a much larger square footage, and we have more room to offer our donors after donation, more space to prepare for our mobile drives and more capabilities to handle some of our larger in-house blood drives,” said Airman 1st Class Joseph Ketzner III, 88th Medical Group blood services medical laboratory technician. “I personally have donated at the old location and the new location, and it’s just better here.”

The move was a joint effort amongst the staff.

“Over a three-week period, a lot of sweat and a whole lot of steps later, we are finally settled in,” he said. “This is a new beginning, and we are looking forward to this being the new home of the (Blood Donor Center) for many years to come.”

Col. David Dennison, 88 MDG deputy commander, said the new location will benefit donors and personnel at this critical facility.

“I personally came down a few weeks ago to check out the facility, sat down and went through the whole process to donate blood,” he added. “It’s very comfortable here. We couldn’t be happier with the outcome of the facility.”

As part of the Armed Services Blood Program, the center provides quality blood products and support to military health care operations around the globe.

“The Blood Donor Center is extremely important, as it is our sole source of blood supply for our active-duty members and their families, so it is very, very critical,” Dennison said. “Hopefully, this new location by the cafeteria will help drive new walk-in business.”

The facility collects, processes, stores and transports blood products for the military community worldwide.

“Thank you to our donors — without you, our blood collections would not even exist, and we would not have such a successful mission,” said Dusty Dragoo-Johnson, Blood Donor Center program manager. “We appreciate all of you coming down.”

The Blood Donor Center is open for walk-in donations Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To make an appointment, visit www.militarydonor.com. For more information, call 937-257-0580.