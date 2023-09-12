Submitted photos | Clayton Brady The first Charlie Greene Sr., Memorial Basketball Tournament was held at Lexington Park Sept. 9. Hosted by the Lexington Park Group, activities included a bounce house, mobile virtual reality trailer, music/DJ, food trucks, and other vendors in addition to the basketball tournament. The group hopes to continue to make improvements to the east-side park. Submitted photos | Clayton Brady The first Charlie Greene Sr., Memorial Basketball Tournament was held at Lexington Park Sept. 9. Hosted by the Lexington Park Group, activities included a bounce house, mobile virtual reality trailer, music/DJ, food trucks, and other vendors in addition to the basketball tournament. The group hopes to continue to make improvements to the east-side park. Submitted photos | Clayton Brady The first Charlie Greene Sr., Memorial Basketball Tournament was held at Lexington Park Sept. 9. Hosted by the Lexington Park Group, activities included a bounce house, mobile virtual reality trailer, music/DJ, food trucks, and other vendors in addition to the basketball tournament. The group hopes to continue to make improvements to the east-side park.

Submitted photos | Clayton Brady

The first Charlie Greene Sr., Memorial Basketball Tournament was held at Lexington Park Sept. 9. Hosted by the Lexington Park Group, activities included a bounce house, mobile virtual reality trailer, music/DJ, food trucks, and other vendors in addition to the basketball tournament. The group hopes to continue to make improvements to the east-side park.

Submitted photos | Clayton Brady

The first Charlie Greene Sr., Memorial Basketball Tournament was held at Lexington Park Sept. 9. Hosted by the Lexington Park Group, activities included a bounce house, mobile virtual reality trailer, music/DJ, food trucks, and other vendors in addition to the basketball tournament. The group hopes to continue to make improvements to the east-side park.

Submitted photos | Clayton Brady

The first Charlie Greene Sr., Memorial Basketball Tournament was held at Lexington Park Sept. 9. Hosted by the Lexington Park Group, activities included a bounce house, mobile virtual reality trailer, music/DJ, food trucks, and other vendors in addition to the basketball tournament. The group hopes to continue to make improvements to the east-side park.