CEDARVILLE — For the 15th consecutive year, Cedarville University is celebrating a record total enrollment. The university announced Wednesday that its 2023 graduate, undergraduate, and dual-enrolled student count increased by 374 students, or 7.4 percent, to 5,456 students.

Driving Cedarville’s growth was an increase in its dual enrollment program with 825 students taking classes this fall compared to 476 students last year. Cedarville also welcomed the second-largest freshman class in its history with 1,017 students.

Last year’s total enrollment was 5,082 — the first time in the university’s 135-year history that it exceeded 5,000 students.

There are also 538 graduate students enrolled in Cedarville’s 11 online and residential degree programs, including the first cohort of students in the new PA (physician associate) Studies program.

“We don’t measure success based on numbers. We seek to be thankful and good stewards of each student God sends our way,” said Dr. Thomas White, president. “Even so, we are blessed by continued stability in student enrollment and the more than $130 million committed to our $175 million One Thousand Days Transformed fundraising campaign. God has been good to us.”

According to Dr. Scott Van Loo, vice president for enrollment management, incoming students chose Cedarville because of the university’s biblical worldview in every class, its chapel program and Bible minor, quality academics and top career placement rates, and a fun, vibrant campus community.

“We take this stewardship seriously as we strive to fulfill our mission of transforming lives through excellent education and intentional discipleship in submission to biblical authority,” White said.