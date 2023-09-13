BELLBROOK — The Greene County Amateur Radio Emergency Service is offering an amateur radio license class starting Sunday, Sept. 17.

The class will meet from 7-9 p.m. each Sunday through Nov. 12. A test for all classes of licenses will be given at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Community Room at Beavercreek Township Fire Station 61.

There is no charge for the class and Morse Code is no longer required to obtain any amateur radio license. The entry-level Technician class is held at the Bellbrook Amateur Radio Club (BARC) Clubhouse, Room 1, Sugarcreek Elementary School, 51 South East Street, Bellbrook.

No experience is required and there is no minimum age required to earn a technician class license. To register for the class, email Jim Gifford at [email protected].

A textbook may be purchased from the Amateur Radio Relay League (ARRL) at https://www.arrl.org/shop/Licensing-and-Education/.