Miller

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University has named alumnus Steven Miller as the new vice president for development.

He will begin Oct. 9.

In this role, Miller will be responsible for providing executive leadership in development and institutional advancement. His responsibilities will include developing objectives and strategies in the areas of fundraising, major gifts, and gift planning, foundation and corporate relations, annual giving, communications and marketing, alumni and constituent relations, public relations, and capital campaigns.

In his most recent position as the central and southern Ohio director of development for the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), Miller led all fund-raising for the area office. Prior to joining UNCF, he was a director of corporate relations for the Ohio Minority Supplier Development Council.

Miller also serves on the board of St. Charles Preparatory in Columbus. His commitment to service includes the Columbus chapter’s Big Brother Big Sisters African American Advisory Council.

Miller earned his bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Wilberforce.